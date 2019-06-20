Mighty Travels Premium - a new kind of travel search favorited by consumers
Jun 20, 2019, 18:55 ET
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven't you wondered why online travel search always started with the same input that a few travel websites first started with in 1996? Two airport codes and two dates and a big search button – where has the innovation been since?
What if we could search by price instead and find trips that are inspiring and sometimes luxurious where we would like to go? The world has changed and flexible schedules now dominate the work-life of many. How come travel search still looks like 1996?
Mighty Travels Premium is a startup that plans to change the paradigm of travel search. The company's AI scans hundreds of thousands air fares and hotel rates in real time. It analyzes (based on your preferences) what might be a good deal. It alerts subscribers on new deals that match their preferences. It's a recommendation engine that is discovering the trips you always wanted to take but never knew you wanted them.
Subscribers have been able to take advantage of heavily discounted airfares (up to 99%) – dubbed 'mistake fares' in the industry lingo and heavily discounted hotel rates dubbed 'hotel mistake rates' in the industry lingo. Wherever you are on the planet – Mighty Travels Premium will inspire you with airfares that will make wonder – can it be so cheap and deals in Business Class that will make you wonder how you can suddenly afford them.
The company is operating a 'Freemium model' with select Airfare Deals available at https://mightyfares.com and select Hotel Deals available at https://mightyrates.com. As part of the Premium version subscribers can enjoy 100 times the deals and the personalized alerts.
You can now get 30 Days of Mighty Travels Premium for free using the code '30DAYS' using the link https://www.mightytravels.com/30DAYS.
