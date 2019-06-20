Mighty Travels Premium – a new kind of travel search favorited by consumers

Mighty Travels Premium is a startup that plans to change the paradigm of travel search. The company's AI scans hundreds of thousands air fares and hotel rates in real time. It analyzes (based on your preferences) what might be a good deal. It alerts subscribers on new deals that match their preferences. It's a recommendation engine that is discovering the trips you always wanted to take but never knew you wanted them.

Subscribers have been able to take advantage of heavily discounted airfares (up to 99%) – dubbed 'mistake fares' in the industry lingo and heavily discounted hotel rates dubbed 'hotel mistake rates' in the industry lingo. Wherever you are on the planet – Mighty Travels Premium will inspire you with airfares that will make wonder – can it be so cheap and deals in Business Class that will make you wonder how you can suddenly afford them.

The company is operating a 'Freemium model' with select Airfare Deals available at https://mightyfares.com and select Hotel Deals available at https://mightyrates.com. As part of the Premium version subscribers can enjoy 100 times the deals and the personalized alerts.

You can now get 30 Days of Mighty Travels Premium for free using the code '30DAYS' using the link https://www.mightytravels.com/30DAYS.

Press Contact

PR Team

408 412 9604

press@mightytravels.com

https://www.mightytravels.com

SOURCE Mighty Travels Premium

Related Links

https://www.mightytravels.com/

