Mighty Yum™ Announces its Presence at the Natural Products Expo West 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Yum™, the company behind a new line of nutritious, plant-based munchable lunch kits and all vegan, gluten-free protein bars has been taking North America by storm, announces its presence at the Natural Products Expo West 2023.

The Natural Products Expo West (NPEW) exhibition is dedicated to the natural, organic, and wellness products sector. It is the largest event of its kind in the United States and takes place every March at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

"We are thrilled to take our nutritious, 100% plant-based, healthy, on-the-go munchable lunch kits and all vegan, gluten-free protein bars to the United States West Coast and showcase them at the Natural Products Expo West 2023. Our mission is to introduce healthy, convenient, and delicious food options for families and their kids, and we look forward to sharing this with the world at the NPEW."

Howard Panes ~ Mighty Yum™ Founder.

The event will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center (ACC) North Hall at 800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802. Mighty Yum™ will be exhibiting its plant-based munchable lunch kits and other products at Booth #N343 on Wednesday, March 8th, from 12 PM to 6 PM, Tuesday, March 9th, from 9 AM to 6 PM, and Friday, March 10th, from 9 AM to 6 PM.

"The Natural Products Expo West is the perfect platform to share the Mighty Yum™ vision with industry specialists and international purchasers. We believe in the power of plant-based food to promote health and wellness for children worldwide, to start healthy habits that will continue for a lifetime and we can't wait to demonstrate it in California this March."

Mark Elkman ~ Mighty Yum™ Founder.

About Mighty Yum™

Mighty Yum™ wants to introduce families to the availability of healthy, convenient, and delicious plant-based food options in the market. It is created with 100% plant-based ingredients and packs tremendous flavor combined with healthy non-GMO ingredients, satisfying that nostalgic taste everyone loves.

Mighty Yum was among the five winners of the DPI New Item Showcase, which was announced nationally at the Fancy Food West in Las Vegas in January. Our munchable lunch kits and protein bars are both nutritious and fun, teaching children to develop healthy eating that will last a lifetime. The flavors include all-time classics, such as turkey and cheese, ham and cheese, and pepperoni pizza.

Mighty Yum™ was created by two fathers - Marc Elkman and Howard Panes – who recognized the need for healthy, nutritious foods for children. With over 25 years of experience in the health and wellness industry, the two decided to team up to develop Mighty Yum™ and change how children and families eat on the go. Since its launch, Mighty Yum™ has earned strong reviews from parents, educators, nutritionists, retailers, and media outlets who see the need for healthy, nutritious, plant-based options that taste amazing and kids love.

To learn more about Mighty Yum™, its food, and its founders, visit www.mightyyum.com .

