Mighty Yum™ Receives Kosher Certification from the Orthodox Union (OU)

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Yum™, a rapidly growing innovator in the industry, offering healthy and delicious plant-based food options for families, is pleased to announce the Orthodox Union (OU) has granted kosher certification to the Mighty Yum™ Munchables™ Lunch Kits. This certification underscores Mighty Yum's commitment to delivering high-quality, nutritious meals catering to a broader consumer base's dietary needs and preferences.

"We are thrilled to receive kosher certification from the Orthodox Union. The certification aligns with our mission to provide families with healthy and delicious plant-based options to meet their dietary preferences. This milestone is a testament to our commitment to quality and dedication to promoting nutritious eating habits for children and families."

- Marc Elkman, CEO & Co-Founder, Mighty Yum

The Orthodox Union, with its rich heritage and global recognition, is the world's most esteemed kosher certification authority. The OU's kosher symbol is trusted by millions of consumers worldwide, and Mighty Yum™ is proud to have met the organization's rigorous standards for kosher certification.

"With this new kosher certification from the Orthodox Union, Mighty Yum™ extends its reach to a broader audience seeking kosher-certified products. The brand's commitment to quality and its focus on delivering nutritious, plant-based meals will now be available to even more individuals and families nationwide."

- Howard Panes, Co-Founder, Mighty Yum

The OU's certification affirms Mighty Yum™ products adhere to the strictest kosher dietary laws and can be consumed with confidence by individuals and families seeking kosher options.

About Mighty Yum™

Introducing Mighty Yum™, a brand on a mission to introduce families to a world of healthy, convenient, and irresistible plant-based food options. Crafted with 100% plant-based ingredients, our delectable range includes classic flavors such as Turkey and Cheese, Ham and Cheese, and the mouthwatering Pepperoni Pizza. Founded by devoted fathers, Marc Elkman and Howard Panes, with over 25 years of experience in the health and wellness industry, Mighty Yum™ is committed to revolutionizing the way children and families eat on the go. Embraced by parents, educators, nutritionists, retailers, and media outlets alike, our offerings strike the perfect balance between taste, nutrition, and convenience, encouraging healthy eating habits that will last a lifetime.

To learn more about Mighty Yum™, its food, and its founders, visit www.mightyyum.com .

About the Orthodox Union

The Orthodox Union stands as a beacon of support and empowerment for the Jewish community, surpassing a century of dedicated service. Renowned for its rapid growth, the OU spearheads community and synagogue services, adult education, and youth work through NCSY.

With a commitment to making a difference, the OU engages in political action through the IPA and champions the rights of individuals with disabilities through Yachad and Our Way. Recognized worldwide, the OU's kosher certification label, found on over a million products across 104 countries, symbolizes unparalleled trust and adherence to kosher standards.

