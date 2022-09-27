Mighty Yum™ to Exhibit at Natural Products Expo East at Booth #2240

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Yum™, the company behind a new line of nutritious, plant-based lunch kits and snacks, has been taking North America by storm. Mighty Yum™ will be exhibiting at the Natural Products Expo East, held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA, on September 28th – October 1st at Booth #2240.

Mighty Yum™ is created with 100% plant-based ingredients, and packs tremendous flavor combined with healthy non-GMO ingredients satisfying that nostalgic taste everyone loves. Available in classic flavors such as turkey and cheese, ham and cheese, and pepperoni pizza, Mighty Yum™ meals are filled with superfood ingredients, with the same flavor and texture as traditional meat and cheese. The meals are both nutritious and fun, teaching children to develop healthy eating that will last a lifetime. The full line of lunch offerings will be available at the show in addition to their line of plant-based snacks.

Mighty Yum™ was created by two fathers - Marc Elkman and Howard Panes – who recognized the need for healthy, nutritious foods for children. With over 25 years of experience in the health and wellness industry, the two decided to team up to develop Mighty Yum™ and change how children and families eat on the go. Since its launch, Mighty Yum™ has earned strong reviews from parents, educators, nutritionists, retailers, and media outlets who see the need for healthy, nutritious, plant-based options that taste amazing and kids love!

"We are proud to be exhibiting the full Mighty Yum™ plant-based offerings at Natural Products Expo East," said Howard Panes, Co-Founder of Mighty Yum™ "With childhood obesity reaching record levels during the pandemic, Mighty Yum™ is here to create a movement to educate and provide families with affordable and nutritious food options on the go. We know attendees will see why Mighty Yum™ is the number one choice for plant-based food for kids in the marketplace today."

Although Mighty Yum™ is created with 100% plant-based ingredients, it does not sacrifice the flavorful goodness of any nostalgic food.

"Teaching healthy and nutritious eating at an early age is essential for lifelong healthy eating," said Marc Elkman, Co-Founder of Mighty Yum™. "Mighty Yum™ does this in a way that makes eating healthy, accessible, and fun for children."

At its core, Mighty Yum™ wants to introduce families to the availability of healthy, convenient, and delicious plant-based food options in the market. Mighty Yum™ is a real game changer in how kids will eat healthy on the run, having plant-based fun for everyone™. To learn more about Mighty Yum™, its food, and its founders, be sure to visit Booth #2240 and check them out at www.mightyyum.com

