Mighty Yum™ Wins VegNews Best Of Show at The Natural Products Expo West 2023

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Yum™, the company behind the new line of nutritious, Non-GMO, plant-based Munchables™ Lunch Kits and protein bars, is taking North America by storm. Mighty Yum™ won the prestigious VegNews Best of Show award at the Natural Products Expo West 2023 Show. This is the second major award the company has won in its first year.

Plant-Based Ham and Cheese Lunch Kit

The Natural Products Expo West (NPEW) exhibition is dedicated to the natural, organic, and wellness products sector. It is the largest event in the United States and occurs every March at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

The VegNews Best of Show award recognizes companies breaking new ground in the plant-based food industry, and Mighty Yum™ is thrilled to have been selected for this honor. The award is a testament to the company's commitment to providing healthy, convenient, and delicious plant-based food options for families on-the-go.

"We are honored to have won the VegNews Best of Show award at the Natural Products Expo West 2023," said Howard Panes, the co-founder of Mighty Yum™.

"Our mission is to introduce families to healthy, convenient, and delicious plant-based food options, and this award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication," said Marc Elkman, co-founder of Mighty Yum™.

VegNews is the world's most prominent vegan media brand, with millions of readers across its print, digital, and social platforms. This win is another milestone in Mighty Yum's™ journey to reach millions of American families and offer healthy alternatives to on-the-go snacking.

About Mighty Yum™

Mighty Yum™ wants to introduce families to the availability of healthy, convenient, and delicious plant-based food options. It is created with 100% plant-based ingredients and packs tremendous flavor combined with healthy Non-GMO ingredients, satisfying that nostalgic taste everyone loves.

Mighty Yum™ was one of the five DPI New Item Showcase winners and will launch nationally with them starting at Fancy Food West in Las Vegas. Our meals are both nutritious and fun, teaching children to develop healthy eating that will last a lifetime. The flavors include all-time classics, such as turkey and cheese, ham and cheese, and pepperoni pizza.

Mighty Yum™ was created by two fathers – Marc Elkman and Howard Panes – who recognized the need for healthy, nutritious foods for children. With over 25 years of experience in the health and wellness industry, the two decided to team up to develop Mighty Yum™ and change how children and families eat on-the-go. Since its launch, Mighty Yum™ has earned strong reviews from parents, educators, nutritionists, retailers, and media outlets who see the need for healthy, nutritious, plant-based options that taste amazing and kids love.

To learn more about Mighty Yum™, its food, and its founders, visit www.mightyyum.com .

