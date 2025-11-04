MightyBot Powers Built's Draw Agent to Transform Lending with Industry's First Autonomous Agentic AI

The end-to-end loan administration agent achieves 99% accuracy and 20X faster processing

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MightyBot, the policy-driven agentic AI platform for mission-critical business, today announced a partnership with Built, a financial operations platform designed for real estate and construction finance. The collaboration led to the successful launch of Draw Agent, Built's first agentic AI offering, which represents a new operating model for construction lending—moving from manual review to intelligent execution.

Draw Agent is the first public use case of how MightyBot is deploying agentic AI to transform the future for operations teams—a $300 billion opportunity. For MightyBot, this partnership validates a fundamental shift in enterprise AI: the ability to deploy autonomous agents in high-stakes financial workflows where precision, compliance and auditability are non-negotiable. Draw Agent demonstrates that agentic AI can handle core operations at scale, establishing MightyBot as the infrastructure layer for regulated industries adopting AI-driven automation.

How It Works

MightyBot provides policy-driven automation workflows for complex, regulated industries. The company's technology turns business rules into autonomous AI agent workflows. The platform provides:

Policy-driven execution that enforces lender requirements consistently

Human-in-the-loop controls for oversight and key business decisions

Built-in auditability and explainability for regulated environments

Scalable automation that integrates with existing systems

Built partnered with MightyBot to address one of construction finance's biggest bottlenecks: loan draw processing. Built's platform connects capital providers, owners, developers and builders to manage capital, budgets, draws and payments in one place. Draw Agent accelerates construction loan disbursements while reducing risk and improving efficiency, and is the first in a series of specialized agents Built will release over the coming year as part of their partnership with MightyBot.

"Operations teams are drowning in repetitive but essential tasks where errors are costly," said John Forrester, CEO of MightyBot. "Draw Agent proves that end-to-end autonomy with rigorous controls isn't just possible but is already delivering competitive advantages for customers across regulated industries. This is AI moving from promise to production."

The Draw Agent launch represents a pivotal shift in applying purpose-built agentic AI to complex, interconnected financial operations. MightyBot's approach that combines autonomy with transparency and human oversight, establishes a blueprint for deploying AI agents in mission-critical environments where trust and accuracy are indispensable.

Key Results:

99%+ accuracy in production across thousands of construction loans

in production across thousands of construction loans 95% time reduction on draw reviews—completed in as few as 3 minutes

on draw reviews—completed in as few as 3 minutes 30-60% improvement in draw turn time from borrower request to funding

improvement in draw turn time from borrower request to funding 400% more risks detected compared to human-led reviews

compared to human-led reviews 100% policy adherence with documented audit trails for compliance

"MightyBot's platform seamlessly integrated into our tech stack without any re-architecture," said Thomas Schlegel, VP of Engineering at Built. "They plugged in as an AI exoskeleton for our existing platform, enhancing our capabilities without disruption. Built teams have greatly benefited from the AI-first ways of working MightyBot introduced. Together, their technology and our platform helped us bring this incredibly powerful product to market in weeks, not years. We're extremely excited and proud of the results we're delivering for our customers, reducing time on task by nearly 95% and accelerating draws to borrowers by up to 60%."

The Draw Agent launch marks a pivotal step in applying purpose-built software, proprietary data, and advanced AI to the complex, interconnected world of real estate finance. Financial institutions across sectors are turning to MightyBot's platform to unlock operational efficiency, strengthen compliance and scale with confidence in an AI-driven future. In a moment when the growth of global economies hinges on their ability to leverage AI and automation, MightyBot is offering industry-first technology that enables enterprise companies to unleash the full productivity of their workforce.

About MightyBot

MightyBot is the Agentic AI platform for mission-critical finance. The platform delivers scalable agent systems that automate complex enterprise workflows safely and transparently, with human review in the loop of agent execution. MightyBot combines policy-driven execution with built-in auditability and explainability. Financial institutions use MightyBot to move faster, strengthen compliance, and scale operations with confidence. Learn more at mightybot.ai .

About Built

Built is an AI-powered financial operations platform for the real estate and construction industries. By connecting capital providers, owners & developers, and builders, Built automates workflows, accelerates the flow of money and information, and unlocks insights for smarter decisions. Hundreds of top financial institutions and thousands of owners and builders trust Built to manage hundreds of billions in real estate and construction activity—so you spend less time on process and more time on progress. Learn more at getbuilt.com .

*Results reflect internal analyses of early-adopter programs; actual outcomes will vary by lender profile, portfolio, and configuration. Methodology available on request.

