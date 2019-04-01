Migo, the Free Discovery App for On-Demand Rides, Launches Micro-Mobility Transportation Solutions for Pets Nationwide

"Migo has cracked the code for pet mobility," said Tabitha Cougar, senior analyst from Meow Ruff Research. "Pets have expressed their frustration for years at being held captive to their owner's schedules. They can now book a bike in nice weather to see one of their friends across the park, enjoy the speed of a scooter when they have a limited time to get out before their owners arrive back home, or catch amazing aerial views of their city during an on-demand drone ride. And, there's no need for them to jump from app to app to find the best price and time estimates….it's all in one app with Migo."

Getting started with Migo is as simple as downloading the app from the App Store for iPhone and hailing your ride. Services requiring an account will either ask pets to link to an existing transportation account or Migo can help you create one 'on the fly.'

"As Migo has grown to deliver the best on-demand transportation options for humans, whether on rideshare, carshare, bike, scooter, taxi or public transportation, we've found there is a huge percentage of the population – pets – who were being totally ignored," said Jeff Warren, founder and CEO of Migo. "We listen closely to all of our customer's feedback and realized that Migo can help cats, dogs, rabbits and other beloved family pets quickly discover the best transportation options (best ETA, best cost, most fun) as they move around their city."

Visit www.getmigo.com or the iOS App Store to download the app and to sign up for alerts when Migo launches new partners and services in additional cities.

About Migo

Migo is your free app for discovering the best way from A to B, whether comparing options you know or discovering something new – without jumping from app to app. Migo helps riders discover the right ride, at the right time. Options include rideshare, carshare, taxi, scooter, bikeshare, and public transportation. We're not a new transportation company – we're the search app that helps you find, book and enjoy your ride.

Questions, barks, meows, comments, or inquiries can be directed on this fun April Fools' day to: press@getmigo.com

