Migraine Drugs Market to grow by USD 1.1399 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increase in the number of patients suffering from migraine to boost the market- Technavio.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The migraine drugs market is estimated to grow by USD 1.1399 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.05%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 37%. The main factor driving the growth of the market in the region is the presence of a well-established healthcare system that provides high-quality migraine treatments mainly through clinics and hospitals. The increase in healthcare costs in countries like the US and Canada is another factor that will support the growth of the migraine drug market in the region. In addition, to increase the commercialization of migraine drugs in the region, several companies are focusing on strategic partnerships. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Migraine Drugs Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Migraine Drugs Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (hospitals, retail, and online), type (preventive and abortive), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence and diagnosis of migraine and the growing number of public and private specialty hospitals and clinic segments are influenced by the clinics that provide migraine medication. In addition, large hospitals and clinics have state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure, which means they can purchase high-quality healthcare consumables and products in bulk. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Migraine Drugs Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increase in the number of patients suffering from migraine is a key factor driving market growth. Migraine headaches are a very common neurological condition worldwide. It's more common in North America, and migraines can also be caused by taking too much pain medication. Some other triggers include sleep deprivation, hunger, migraines, weather changes, overstimulation of the senses, and stress. Migraines often begin in childhood or in early adulthood. In addition, women are more prone to migraines and less responsive to migraine treatment. Hence, the increasing number of migraine patients is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends - The rising advances in migraine drugs are a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge - The lack of awareness and proper diagnosis of migraine is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Migraine Drugs Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the migraine drugs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the migraine drugs market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the migraine drugs market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of migraine drugs market companies

