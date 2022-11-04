Migraine Drugs Market to grow by USD 1 Bn by 2026, Segmentation by End-User and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The migraine drugs market is projected to grow by USD 1 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. An increase in the number of patients suffering from migraines has been instrumental in driving the market's growth. However, concerns related to the side effects of migraine drugs might hamper the market growth.

Migraine Drugs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Migraine Drugs Market 2022-2026

End-user

Hospitals



In the global migraine medicine market, hospitals are a significant end user. Hospitals hold a sizable portion of the market due to their extensive range of services and cutting-edge infrastructure that can meet all of the patient's needs. A significant part of this market is played by hospital groups or hospitals with multiple specialties or super specialties. The fact that there are several inpatient and outpatient services available to these hospitals helps them produce significant money.



Retail



Online

Type

Preventive



Abortive

Geography

North America



North America will account for 37% of market growth. The migraine medication market in North America is mostly centered in the US and Canada . The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. The market for migraine medications in North America will grow over the forecast period as the number of migraine sufferers rises.

will account for 37% of market growth. The migraine medication market in is mostly centered in the US and . The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. The market for migraine medications in will grow over the forecast period as the number of migraine sufferers rises.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Learn more about the other trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download a free sample.

Migraine Drugs Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our migraine drugs market report covers the following areas:

The expansion of migraine medicine markets will be fueled by the rise in the number of programs raising public knowledge about migraine therapy. There are many people who suffer from migraines, which are very incapacitating. Several groups are running a variety of awareness campaigns for migraine therapy in an effort to inform and support migraine patients. These include The Migraine Trust, the American Migraine Foundation, the U.S. Pain Foundation, the National Headache Foundation, M.A.G.N.U.M. Migraine Awareness Group: A National Understanding for Migraineurs, and others.

Migraine Drugs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Migraine Drugs Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Migraine Drugs Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Amgen Inc.: The company offers migraine drugs namely Aimovig.

The company offers migraine drugs namely Aimovig. Bayer AG: The company offers migraine drugs namely Zomig.

The company offers migraine drugs namely Zomig. Endo International Plc.: The company offers migraine drugs namely Reyvow.

The company offers migraine drugs namely Reyvow. H Lundbeck AS: The company offers migraine drugs namely Frova.

The company offers migraine drugs namely Frova. Johnson & Johnson: The company offers migraine drugs such as Panadol and Voltaren.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Migraine Drugs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist migraine drugs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the migraine drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the migraine drugs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of migraine drugs market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Antihypertensive Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers antihypertensive drugs market segmentation by type (systemic hypertension and pulmonary hypertension) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Motion Sickness Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026: The report extensively covers motion sickness drugs market segmentation by product (anticholinergics and antihistamines) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Migraine Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2022-2026 $1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, Japan, and Republic of Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Neurelis Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sanofi SA, Winston Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Preventive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Preventive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Preventive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Preventive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Preventive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Abortive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Abortive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Abortive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Abortive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Abortive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on Republic of Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on Republic of Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on Republic of Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 107: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 110: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 111: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 113: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

11.5 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 114: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

11.6 Endo International Plc

Exhibit 117: Endo International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 118: Endo International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Endo International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 120: Endo International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Endo International Plc - Segment focus

11.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 122: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 123: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 124: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

11.8 H Lundbeck AS

Exhibit 126: H Lundbeck AS - Overview



Exhibit 127: H Lundbeck AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: H Lundbeck AS - Key offerings

11.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 129: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 137: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 146: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 147: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 148: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 149: Research methodology



Exhibit 150: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 151: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 152: List of abbreviations

health: Includes veterinary drugs (excluded from the scope of the report)

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio