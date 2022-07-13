Migraine Therapeutics Market Report 2021: Featuring Major Vendors including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc. & Eli Lilly and Co.- Technavio

Migraine Therapeutics Market - Vendor Assessment

The migraine therapeutics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches to compete in the market. The migraine therapeutics market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., eNeura Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Grunenthal GmbH, H. Lundbeck AS, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Upsher-Smith Laboratories LLC. This statistical study of the migraine therapeutics market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

AbbVie Inc. - The company provides acute treatment for Migraine with or without Aura in adults, under the brand name UBRELVY.

Amgen Inc. - The company provides treatment for Migraine under the brand name Aimovig.

Eli Lilly and Co. - The company provides acute treatment for Migraine under the brand name REYVOW.

eNeura Inc. - The company provides acute and prophylactic treatment of migraine headaches in adolescents (age 12 and older) and adults under the brand name sTMS mini.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc - The company provides treatment for Migraine under the brand name Excedrin.

Migraine Therapeutics Market-Market Dynamics

Drivers: The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the number of patients suffering from migraine, rising advances in migraine therapeutics, and the rise in the number of approvals for preventive drugs for migraine.

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the number of patients suffering from migraine, rising advances in migraine therapeutics, and the rise in the number of approvals for preventive drugs for migraine. Challenges: The concerns related to the side effects of migraine drugs is hindering the market growth.

The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This migraine therapeutics market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Migraine Therapeutics Market - Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the migraine therapeutics market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Migraine Therapeutics Market - Segmentation Assessment

By Product, the market is classified into drugs and devices.

By Treatment, the market is classified into preventive treatment and abortive treatment.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW.

Migraine Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., eNeura Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Grunenthal GmbH, H. Lundbeck AS, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Upsher-Smith Laboratories LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Drugs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Devices - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Treatment

6.1 Preventive treatment

6.2 Abortive treatment

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 Key leading countries

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AbbVie Inc.

11.4 Amgen Inc.

11.5 Eli Lilly and Co.

11.6 eNeura Inc.

11.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

11.8 Grunenthal GmbH

11.9 H. Lundbeck AS

11.10 Pfizer Inc.

11.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11.12 Upsher-Smith Laboratories LLC

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

