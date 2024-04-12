MigraKet® Brings the World's First Medical Food For Migraine to the U.S

Swiss-guided formulation cracks the code on metabolic migraine, affecting 30%-80% of all migraine sufferers

BASEL, Switzerland, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International wellness brand Brain Ritual is launching MigraKet®, a revolutionary approach to migraine management developed by renowned neuroscientist and former chronic migraineur, Elena Gross, PhD. With the U.S. release of MigraKet®, sufferers of migraine can anticipate a newfound hope in managing their condition effectively.

Different from drugs, painkillers and injections that address migraine symptoms, MigraKet® is the first holistic medical food formulation for the management of a potential root cause of migraine. Crafted with high quality, bio-identical nutrients, and bioactive ketone bodies, MigraKet® addresses dysfunctional brain energy metabolism, which can trigger a migraine attack, the body's warning signal to "de-stimulate."

"Migraine is a complex condition that demands a deeper, multifaceted approach to management," stated Dr. Gross. "We want migraine sufferers to regard their pain as a helpful alarm - alerting them of a critical system breakdown. Rather than simply silencing the alarm with pain medication, MigraKet addresses metabolic malfunction, while supporting whole body, multi-system wellness."

Currently, migraine remains second among the world's causes of disability, and first among young women. Chronic migraine is defined as having headache on at least 15 days per month, with eight of these having migraine symptoms, for at least three months. Metabolism related migraine, which affects 30%-80% of migraine sufferers, can be associated with migraine attacks triggered by certain foods/drinks, lack of food or oxygen, dehydration, toxins/oxidative stress, intense exercise, lack of sleep or other trigger factors connected to metabolism.

MigraKet® presents a beacon of light for those grappling with migraine, offering a comprehensive approach to symptom management.

The MigraKet® 15-day system ($98) includes 30 water soluble, powder sachets featuring bioactive electrolytes, antioxidants, a multitude of vitamins & minerals, and bioactive ketone bodies – the brain's preferred fuel. MigraKet® should be taken twice daily for 4 weeks (2 boxes) in order to notice effects – and may be used as a replacement for a daily multivitamin. MigraKet® is available for pre-order on migraket.com and will ship late April.

"MigraKet represents a paradigm shift in the way we approach migraine management," continues Dr. Gross. "By harnessing the power of technology and scientific insights, we aim to empower individuals to reclaim their lives from the clutches of migraines."

For more information about MigraKet, please visit https://www.migraket.com/.

About Brain Ritual:

Brain Ritual is a pioneering health and wellness brand created by KetoSwiss, a Swiss company dedicated to harnessing the power of neuroscience to enhance human well-being. Led by Dr. Elena Gross, PhD, KetoSwiss is committed to developing innovative solutions that empower individuals to optimize their mental and physical health.

