MigraKet® Now Available for Purchase, Offering Innovative Migraine Management Formulation for 15% of Americans who Suffer from Migraine

Available in the U.S., Swiss-Guided MigraKet® provides game-changing approach

BASEL, Switzerland, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International wellness brand Brain Ritual proudly announces the availability of MigraKet® on its online platform, migraket.com. This groundbreaking migraine management formulation, developed by renowned neuroscientist Dr. Elena Gross, PhD, offers hope and relief to individuals grappling with this debilitating condition.

MigraKet® represents a paradigm shift in migraine management, addressing a potential root cause rather than merely alleviating symptoms. Backed by scientific evidence suggesting a link between migraine and impaired brain metabolism, MigraKet® offers a holistic approach to restoring brain energy metabolism and enhancing mitochondrial function. By providing the brain with bioactive ketone bodies and other crucial micronutrients, MigraKet® offers a sustainable approach to promoting overall brain health.

"There is mounting evidence pointing to metabolic dysfunction as a significant factor in migraine etiology," explains Dr. Gross. "MigraKet® is designed to target these underlying metabolic issues and the unique nutritional needs of migraine sufferers, offering an effective management formulation. Unlike traditional therapies that simply attempt to subside pain, MigraKet® supports whole body wellness."

New research shows that the occurrence of migraine can be a byproduct of inefficient energy production in the brain. MigraKet® is scientifically formulated with high-quality, bio-identical nutrients and bioactive ketone bodies to support optimal brain function. By managing the trigger mechanisms, MigraKet® empowers individuals to take control of their health and reclaim their lives from the grip of migraine.

"We know individuals do not want to play 'whack a mole' with their bodies anymore; addressing symptoms with medications that create new challenges and issues," says Dr. Gross. "A migraine is a critical alarm signaling imbalance in the brain and the body, for example an energy deficiency in the brain. Rather than hitting snooze, MigraKet® allows sufferers to manage potential metabolic deficiencies straight on."

The MigraKet® 15-day system is available for purchase on BrainRitual.com for $98. Each package includes 30 water-soluble powder sachets, designed for convenient daily use. For optimal results, MigraKet® should be taken twice daily for four weeks and may be used as a replacement for a daily multivitamin.

"MigraKet® represents more than just a product—it's a beacon of hope for those living with migraine," Dr. Gross emphasizes. "We invite individuals to join us on this journey toward better migraine management and improved quality of life."

About Brain Ritual:

Brain Ritual is a pioneering health and wellness brand created by KetoSwiss, a Swiss company dedicated to harnessing the power of neuroscience to enhance human well-being. Led by Dr. Elena Gross, PhD, KetoSwiss is committed to developing innovative solutions that empower individuals to optimize their mental and physical health.

