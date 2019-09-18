Migrating Everything to iPhone 11 (Pro) Only Needs 1 Simple Click with Newly Refined AnyTrans 8

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Can't wait to enjoy the just released iPhone 11 Pro Max? To escort Apple fans to migrate data to new iPhone, iMobie AnyTrans 8 revamped and offered multiple data migration solutions for all users. With 1 tap, all essentials, like photos, music, and even apps, will be seamlessly migrated to new iPhone orderly, whether from iOS devices or Android devices.

AnyTrans also can safely extract content from backups, like iTunes, iCloud, or Google Drive backups to iPhone/iPad with no data loss. Personal privacy matters most to everyone, so AnyTrans erases everything users don't need on the old devices completely and permanently.

"It's quite simple to set up an iPhone, but it's not easy to migrate data to the new device simultaneously from multiple sources: iPhone, Android device, and even backups," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie. "Given that, AnyTrans 8 copes well with all situations when transferring data to new iPhone. No matter people upgrade to new iPhone 11, or switch to iPhone, AnyTrans gets both situations covered! Not just the device content, AnyTrans also brings the backup content to iPhone 11. Better still, no worry about the privacy leakage on old device, AnyTrans will erase everything on the old phone permanently in a secure way."

What Data Migration Solutions Does AnyTrans 8 Offer?

Migrate Everything from Old iPhone to New iPhone

No data loss, users can move everything from old iPhone to the new one, including photos, contacts, messages, apps, and other 20+ types of data. Just wanna transfer parts of data? Users now can flexibly select what really matters, and then simply transfer to iPhone 11, which saves both time and storage on iPhone.

Switch from Android Device to iPhone 11

AnyTrans meets the needs of Android users as well. It builds a lightning-fast bridge between Android and iPhone, and enables Android users to transfer much more data to iPhone 11 seamlessly, like music, photos, contacts, and even files. Worry about the personal privacy on old device? AnyTrans will easily erase everything on the old device, even the most sophisticated expert can never recover it.

Extract Content from Backups to iPhone

Besides devices data, AnyTrans also securely extracts and moves valued data from iTunes backups, iCloud and Google Drive to iPhone. People can flexibly choose all data, a type, or just 1 photo from any backup to iPhone 11. Even better, it will not erase any existing data on the new iPhone.

Price and Availability:

AnyTrans is fully compatible with Windows and Mac. Licenses are available from: https://www.imobie.com/anytrans/buy-iphone-manager.htm

About iMobie:

iMobie Inc. is an advanced software developer dedicated to making the digital life simpler for all iOS and Android users worldwide. Information: https://www.imobie.com

