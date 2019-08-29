MIGS Devices Continue to Expand Use of Glaucoma Surgery

Market Scope examines this shifting landscape in its newly published "2019 Glaucoma Surgical Device Market Report."

Glaucoma is the world's second leading cause of blindness. The disease affects nearly 100 million people around the globe, according to Market Scope estimates. Another 41 million have ocular hypertension, a condition that often precedes glaucoma.

There are four FDA-approved MIGS stents in the US: the Glaukos iStent and iStent inject, Allergan XEN gel stent, and Ivantis Hydrus. The number of participants will grow soon with the expected approval of the Santen PreserFlo Microshunt.

Medication is the most frequently prescribed treatment for mild to moderate stages of glaucoma. Surgery typically is chosen only when medications are no longer able to control the disease. Only 2.0 percent of diagnosed glaucoma patients globally were treated surgically in 2018.

Laser treatments are the most frequently chosen option to treat glaucoma patients who are no longer responding to medication. Laser options include selective laser trabeculoplasty and cyclophotocoagulation lasers (BVI/Endo Optiks, Ellex, Iridex, LightMed, Optotek). A large number of disruptive early-stage laser developments have the potential to increase their appeal.

Market Scope's report looks at renewed interest in canal surgery devices, including the Sight Sciences OMNI, New World Medical Kahook Dual Blade (KDB), Ellex ABiC for canaloplasty, and NeoMedix Trabectome.

All these developments are expected to drive global revenue to $1.7 billion by 2024, an increase from just over $700 million in 2019.

Glaukos is expected to dominate the market in 2019, with a third of total revenue. Eight companies will account for nearly 80 percent of revenue. They are Glaukos, New World Medical, Allergan, Ivantis, Ellex, Alcon, J&J Vision, and Iridex.

Market Scope's "2019 Glaucoma Surgical Device Market Report" was published in August. For more information, visit market-scope.com.

