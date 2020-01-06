Miguel Angel Elizarrarás Cervantes's New Book Tocando Estrellas Con Los Dedos, Is A Well-Conceived Compendium Of Poems That Inspires A Revival Of Romanticism Within The Self

Miguel said this about his book: "Love, loneliness, melancholy, happiness, also of life and death, are just some of the feelings that are intertwined in this collection of poems, which today are not only part of this book but also part of the life and transition that the author lived as a human being, as a lover, and as a man who today becomes a simple editor of his own feelings and events that he had to go through and that surely we have ever passed in our lives.

In Touching Stars with Your Fingers, we will find not only a beautiful poem that makes us sigh, a phrase that we can dedicate, or a story that may make us reflect; but we will also find a reunion with the lost tranquility, which this world has taken from us under the popular hustle and hard work that happens to every person every day and at the same time deprives us of giving us some peace, which we lack so much today since stress, work, and the daily routine has not allowed us to let ourselves be carried away by the softness of a romantic reading or to allow us to conquer the loved one again with poetry and romanticism. With the tenderness and passion of a verse, we go back again in the taste of what yesteryear of the old—as in those yesterdays the great poets glimpsed in their poems which we were so fond of being carried away by the caress of their poems and the narration of their experiences."

Published by Page Publishing, Miguel Angel Elizarrarás Cervantes's new book Tocando estrellas con los dedos will uplift the hearts of readers through its blend of touching poems that evoke love and romance.

Consumers who wish to feel the beauty of loving and being loved ingrained within poetic verses can purchase Tocando estrellas con los dedos in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing :

Page Publishing is a traditional New York–based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1060692/Page_Publishing_Miguel_Angel_Elizarrar_s_Cervantes.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

