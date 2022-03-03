Miguel Antonio Taveras' new book "La Voz De Un Alma Que Declama Sus Sentimentos" is an engrossing volume of emotional poems written with all heart and soul.

Miguel Antonio Taveras, a poet from Buenos Aires, has completed his new book "La Voz De Un Alma Que Declama Sus Sentimentos": a potent work that inspires everyone to be more honest with themselves, to ponder on their actions, and to acknowledge their mistakes. It is a healing read that contains poems depicting the sweetness and bitterness of life.

Taveras shares, "Always in my joys and sorrows, I took a pen and paper to vent my feelings and concerns. My confidant of my feelings is the pen and paper, it is something that for me is indelible, what is captured in handwriting. And, furthermore, that it does not reach a second, or third party with a different answer. For me, expressing what you feel in poetic form does not give room to hurt the feelings of others, because it makes people feel comfortable with what is expressed, in short, poetic. Poetry makes you feel part of what is expressed, live that passionate feeling that one day happened, or knocked on the door of your heart."

Published by Page Publishing, Miguel Antonio Taveras' heartening collection aims to help readers express their emotions without offending anyone. The author uses the power of poetry to tell the complexity of human emotions and how a simple word can speak through one's heart.

In the archives of poetry books, this one will surely make a name of its own. Definitely a must-read.

Readers who wish to experience this enlivening work can purchase "La Voz De Un Alma Que Declama Sus Sentimentos" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

