Miguel Cotto Promotions Launches Partnership with Bigger Than Life Entertainment and Mo Entertainment with Televised International Fight Card

CLEVELAND, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigger Than Life Entertainment and Mo Entertainment are excited to launch a dynamic partnership with six-time World Champion Miguel Cotto and Miguel Cotto Promotions during the Making A Champ Series - World Championship Boxing.

The first collaboration, being televised live on CBS Sports, will debut June 22 at 7:00PM in Cleveland, Ohio at CSU's Wolstein Center and will include an international fight card featuring Philippines, Froilan Saludar (30-3) vs. USA's Dewayne Beamon (16-1) clashing for the 115-pound title. Canadian Super Welterweight, Cody Crowley (17-0) will go toe-to-toe with Irishman Alfredo Meli (16-0) from England for the 154-pound title and Cotto Promotions' own, Jose Martinez (20-1) from Puerto Rico will be featured in a Super Flyweight bout. "Working with the former champ and his promotions team is a great honor," said E Jay Mathews, CEO of Bigger Than Life Entertainment. "We have aligned our team to present world-class boxing across the globe and partnering with Miguel allows us to better position ourselves with brands across diverse categories" Mathews added.

Bringing more excitement to the evening and surrounded by the home crowd is Cleveland's own, undefeated Isaiah Steen (12-0) and Miguel Angel Gonzalez (24-4) who will both fight in their respective divisions.

Ray Leonard Jr., son of six-time world champion, Sugar Ray Leonard, along with actor and television host, Chris Spencer, will be commentating during the event while world renown clothing designer, Karl Kani, in partnership with the MAC Series, will be providing outfits for the ring girls.

Tickets are on sale at www.Wolsteincenter.com or Wolstein Center Box Office on CSU campus. Order on FITE TV for US and Canada and/or tune in on June 22 at 11:00PM EST 8:00PM PST to CBS Sports.

About Bigger Than Life Entertainment

BTLE is a full-service entertainment company specializing in Boxing Promotions, Public Relations and Artist Management. They place Sports and Entertainment celebrities at major events worldwide and offer sports tickets and packages in Las Vegas, across the U.S., and internationally.

About Miguel Cotto Promotions

MCP stems from the vision and passion of Miguel Angel Cotto Vazquez with the premise of giving the boxer what boxing gave his family. Emerging in 2005, MCP has since established a great rapport with the community with over 13 years in the industry solidifying its spot as one of the leading sporting firms in Puerto Rico.

