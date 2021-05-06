Miguel Domínguez's new book Los Poemas de Miguel Domínguez, a compendium of heartfelt poems that reflect a fervent and steadfast romantic love

Domínguez said this about his book: "This book is a collection of love poems that are born from a sincere heart, and are dedicated to a very special woman. Miguel Dominguez will lead you to believe in love, again. Each page will take you to a new dimension, where failure becomes opportunity, where the smile is not fake and where the heart really beats.

Words are homing pigeons that carry the beating of a heart thirsty for love. You can almost feel the beating of two hearts that seek, desire and finally meet; finding hope where others have lost it and looking into each other's eyes when others are gone. The book surpasses legal advice and human strategies that only limit infinity. Love is eternal, it is spiritual and it comes from God. To love and be loved again is the heart of this book."

Published by Page Publishing, Miguel Domínguez's new book Los Poemas de Miguel Domínguez will surely fill the readers with emotions of joy and yearning as they partake in every poem's gem of wisdom about love and faith.

Consumers who wish to embark on a romantic journey can purchase Los Poemas de Miguel Domínguez in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

