Miguel Ramos Joins Dellecker Wilson King McKenna Ruffier & Sos as Newest Attorney

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dellecker Wilson King McKenna Ruffier & Sos, a highly successful and well established personal injury law firm, is proud to announce the addition of Miguel Ramos to their esteemed team of attorneys.

Miguel A. Ramos

Miguel Ramos, an Orlando native and proud UCF and Florida A&M University School of Law alumnus, embodies the belief that careers don't have to be linear. He brings a unique blend of life experiences and extensive training to the firm, transitioning from the medical field and medical device industry to a career in law. His 20 years of experience equip him to handle a wide range of cases, from auto accidents and medical malpractice to wrongful death claims and provide him with a distinct perspective and the ability to empathize deeply with his clients.

Having witnessed firsthand the challenges families face during life-changing events, Miguel is passionately committed to helping the injured find the solutions they need to rebuild their lives. He works tirelessly to bring justice to those who need it most. "I've always rooted for the underdog. It's why I've dedicated my life to fighting for those who need someone who will listen carefully and speak loudly. I don't just build relationships with my clients; I build partnerships," says Miguel.

Outside of the office, Miguel enjoys spending quality time outdoors, whether it's a beach vacation or hiking local trails. As a longtime resident, Miguel has watched Orlando grow, and his love for the Central Florida community has grown with it. He is also an avid fan of the Orlando Magic and the UCF Knights.

"The addition of Miguel Ramos to the team underscores our firm's commitment to providing compassionate, expert legal representation to those in need. His unique background and dedication to his clients make him a valuable asset to the firm and the community." Tony Sos, managing partner.

Founded in 1989, Dellecker Wilson King McKenna Ruffier & Sos LLP has always focused its practice exclusively on personal injury litigation on behalf of injured persons and their families. DWKMR&S is known throughout the state of Florida as a firm that provides compassionate service for clients and aggressive, tenacious representation. The firm's attorneys have earned numerous prestigious honors. For more information, visit www.dwklaw.com or call: (407) 244-3000.

SOURCE Dellecker Wilson King McKenna Ruffier & Sos