Miguel Yturbe Redo Rejoins Greenberg Traurig's Corporate and M&A Practice

MEXICO CITY, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig has strengthened its Corporate and Mergers & Acquisitions practice with the return of Miguel Yturbe Redo as a shareholder in the Mexico office. Yturbe Redo rejoins the firm from Lottus Education, one of Mexico's leading higher education platforms, where he served as its head of M&A and corporate.

Yturbe Redo advises and represents clients in connection with Mexican and Latin American mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, financings, capital markets, and regulated-business matters, with focus on education, health care, infrastructure, and financial services.

He works with education and hospital platforms on strategic acquisitions, equity investments, shareholder arrangements, corporate governance, financing, regulatory matters, and integration aspects. He also has deep experience in transactions representing public and private investors, companies, lenders, and borrowers across infrastructure sectors and food and beverage.

"Miguel's return to Greenberg Traurig after working at a leading high-growth higher education platform reflects our continued commitment to strengthening our Corporate and M&A practices and expanding our capabilities in Mexico and Latin America. His experience across complex cross-border transactions underscores our dedication to providing clients with sophisticated legal counsel," said Juan Manuel González Bernal, co-chair of the Global Infrastructure Practice Group and co-managing shareholder of the Mexico City office.

"We are pleased to welcome Miguel back to the firm. His return represents another milestone in the growth of our Mexico office, enhancing the depth of our shareholder ranks and our reach," said José Raz Guzmán, co-chair of the firm's Latin America Practice and co-managing shareholder of the Mexico City office.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services spanning both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 70 bilingual attorneys who have contributed to major national projects in Mexico, and it leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide tailored legal services that reflect the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico office is an integral part of the firm and has been recognized for leading competition, corporate, M&A, tax, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, international trade, privacy, energy, civil, commercial and administrative litigation, labor, and banking practice areas in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

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SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP