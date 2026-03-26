Miguel's Jr. Celebrates National Burrito Day with an Unbeatable Deal: Two of our Legendary Burritos for $5

The beloved Southern California chain honors its most iconic menu items with a one-day-only offer on Thursday, April 2, 2026

Miguel's Jr. is turning National Burrito Day into a full-on celebration. On Thursday, April 2, 2026, guests can enjoy two Bean, Rice & Cheese or Bean & Cheese Burritos for just $5 — available at all Miguel's Jr. locations for one day only.

CORONA, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The limited-time offer puts the spotlight on two of Miguel's Jr.'s most beloved and craveable menu items, crafted with the fresh, premium ingredients guests have come to expect from the brand. The Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito and the Bean & Cheese Burrito have long been cornerstones of the menu, consistently earning a place among the top guest favorites for more than 50 years.

Miguel's Jr Burrito Day

"National Burrito Day is a holiday we take seriously around here — and our legendary signature burritos have earned every bit of the recognition," said Javier Vasquez, CEO of Miguel's Restaurants and Miguel's Jr. "Our guests crave them, rave about them, and come back for them day after day. Burrito Day gives our obsessive fans another way to celebrate along with an incredible deal – and a chance for anyone new to Miguel's to try our true legendary signatures as part of the celebration."

Miguel's Jr. invites guests to mark their calendars, bring a friend, and make National Burrito Day a tradition worth repeating. At $5 for two, Bean, Rice & Cheese or Bean & Cheese Burritos, there has never been a better moment to double down on a classic with an incredible deal.

To find a nearby location and take advantage of this National Burrito Day deal, please visit https://miguelsjr.com/.

ABOUT MIGUEL'S JR.

Founded in Corona, California in 1973 by Mike and Mary Vasquez, Miguel's Restaurants has grown into a beloved name in the region. The company operates 22 quick-service restaurants and one full-service location, Miguel's California Mexican Cocina and Cantina, throughout the Inland Empire and Orange County. Celebrating its 50th year as a family-owned and operated business, Miguel's is dedicated to exceptional guest hospitality, guided by its core brand purpose: compartir el amor con todos los que servimos (to share the love with everyone we serve).

Miguel's Restaurants features award-winning homestyle Mexican recipes from Co-Founder and Chief Recipe Officer Mary Vasquez, inspired by her childhood in Central Mexico, where every dish is handmade daily with love, using only the freshest premium ingredients, including dairy products from 100% Real California Milk for an authentic taste.

The craveable Mexican food is available for dine-in, drive-thru, online ordering, delivery, and for catering orders for workplace or home. For more details on the menu and store locations and to subscribe to text and email promotional offers, please visit Miguel's Jr. at MiguelsJr.com.

SOURCE Miguel's Jr