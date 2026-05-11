Miguel's Restaurants CEO Javier Vasquez Appointed to Loma Linda University Children's Hospital Foundation Board of Directors

Appointment reflects Miguel's ongoing commitment to serving families and children across the Inland Empire and Orange County

CORONA, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miguel's Restaurants, a cornerstone of family dining in Southern California for more than five decades, is proud to announce that Javier Vasquez, CEO & President of Miguel's Restaurants, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Loma Linda University Children's Hospital Foundation. The appointment is effective immediately, with a three-year term running through December 31, 2028.

Javier Vasquez, CEO

Loma Linda University Children's Hospital (LLUCH) is one of the region's most trusted pediatric health systems, providing world-class care to children and families throughout the Inland Empire and beyond. The Foundation supports the hospital's mission through philanthropy, community engagement, and advocacy — a mission that aligns closely with the values Miguel's Restaurants has upheld since opening its doors.

"At Miguel's, our mission has always been to share the love with every community we serve, with families who make up our fans and guests, team members and partners. We have always believed our commitment is to show up for the people and communities around us, and to give our support to them, just as they support us. Being invited to serve on the LLUCH Foundation Board is an extension of that belief. The children and families who walk through those hospital doors deserve every ounce of support we can give them, and I'm honored to play a part in that mission."

— Javier Vasquez, CEO & President, Miguel's Restaurants

The appointment was extended by the Foundation's leadership, who cited Vasquez's deep roots in the communities of the Inland Empire and Orange County, as well as his track record of civic engagement and business leadership, as central to the invitation. In a letter welcoming him to the board, Foundation Chair Ernie Hwang noted that Vasquez's participation "will be a blessing to the children we are privileged to care for."

Miguel's Restaurants has long been more than just a dining destination. Since its founding, the brand has nurtured a culture of community — one rooted in the warmth and generosity of founders Mike and Mary Vasquez. From sponsoring local organizations, schools, churches and first-responder teams, to supporting regional nonprofits, Miguel's has consistently found ways to give back to the neighborhoods that have made it a household name for generations of Southern California families.

Vasquez's appointment to the LLUCH Foundation Board further deepens that tradition, bringing the voice and spirit of Miguel's Restaurants to one of the region's most vital institutions for children's health and well-being.

About Miguel's Restaurants

Founded in Corona, California in 1973 by Mike and Mary Vasquez, Miguel's Restaurants has grown into a beloved name in the region. The company operates 22 quick-service restaurants and one full-service location, Miguel's California Mexican Cocina and Cantina, throughout the Inland Empire and Orange County. Celebrating its 50th year as a family-owned and operated business, Miguel's is dedicated to exceptional guest hospitality, guided by its core brand purpose: compartir el amor con todos los que servimos (to share the love with everyone we serve).

Miguel's Restaurants features award-winning homestyle Mexican recipes from Co-Founder and Chief Recipe Officer Mary Vasquez, inspired by her childhood in Central Mexico, where every dish is handmade daily with love, using only the freshest premium ingredients, including dairy products from 100% Real California Milk for an authentic taste.

The craveable Mexican food is available for dine-in, drive-thru, online ordering, delivery, and for catering orders for workplace or home. For more details on the menu and store locations and to subscribe to text and email promotional offers, please visit Miguel's Jr. at MiguelsJr.com.

About Loma Linda University Children's Hospital Foundation

Loma Linda University Children's Hospital Foundation supports the mission of LLUCH — one of the region's premier pediatric health systems — through charitable giving, community outreach, and advocacy. The Foundation's Board of Directors is composed of community and business leaders committed to improving the health and lives of children throughout Southern California. For more information, visit www.lluch.org.

SOURCE Miguel's Jr