Dunk Into New Handheld Dippers & Drinks For Summer

Miguel's Jr. Launches Dippers & Tropical Refreshments — Fresh Delicious Dippers, Dunkable Sauces, and a new Horchata and Lemonade Lineup Built for Summer — June 10

CORONA, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miguel's Jr., Southern California's most unapologetically bold Mexican restaurant, is making summer the season of the dunk — and the double dip. The brand today announces the launch of Dippers with new tropical signature horchata and lemonade, as a limited-time promotion rolling out systemwide on Wednesday, June 10. Featuring two brand-new Dipper handhelds packed with craveable shredded chicken or beef, a trio of dunkable sauces, paired with a summer drink lineup anchored by a brand-new Coconut Horchata and returning fan favorites Strawberry Horchata and Strawberry Lemonade — this is the kind of menu drop that was built for the season.

Dippers

"Miguel's Jr. is energizing our guests' summer this year, with new menu items that feed a love of flavor-packed handhelds and sauces for double dipping. Our shredded Chicken and Cheese Dippers and Beef and Potato Dippers match up with new tropical flavors for our Signature Horchata and Lemonade that should keep our guests ready to enjoy the season."

— Javier Vasquez, President & CEO, Miguel's Restaurants

THE NEW LINEUP

Chicken & Cheese Dippers

Shredded chicken and cheddar cheese rolled tight in a 6″ Sonora flour tortilla, grilled golden, and begging to be dunked. Guests choose their dunking sauce: Serrano salsa, creamy guac, or sour cream. Available as a box meal (two Dippers, chunky guac & chips or seasoned fries, sauce, and 22 oz. fountain beverage)

Beef & Potato Dippers

Shredded beef, marinated potatoes, Monterey Jack, cilantro, and onion — all the good stuff, wrapped in a 6″ Sonora flour tortilla and grilled to order. Same trio of dipping sauces. Box meal.

Mix & Match Dippers

One Chicken & Cheese, one Beef & Potato — because why pick a side when you can dunk both? A box meal for the committed dunker.

DRINKS WORTH TALKING ABOUT

No dunk is complete without a blast of summer refreshment. Miguel's Jr. rounds out the promotion with a summer drink lineup that holds its own:

Coconut Horchata (NEW) — The classic Miguel's Jr. homemade horchata elevated with real coconut concentrate. A tropical twist that was a long time coming.





Strawberry Horchata (RETURNING) — The fan favorite is back. Homemade horchata swirled with strawberry topping.





Strawberry Lemonade (RETURNING) — Fresh-squeezed lemonade meets strawberry topping. The warm-weather staple guests have been waiting for.

AVAILABILITY

Dippers & our Tropical Beverages land at all participating Miguel's Jr. locations on Wednesday, June 10, for a limited time. Dunk your Dipper, sip something tropical, and double dip while you still can — this one won't last forever.

To find a nearby location and take advantage of these new items, please visit https://miguelsjr.com/.

ABOUT MIGUEL'S JR.

Founded in Corona, California in 1973 by Mike and Mary Vasquez, Miguel's Restaurants has grown into a beloved name in the region. The company operates 22 quick-service restaurants and one full-service location, Miguel's California Mexican Cocina and Cantina, throughout the Inland Empire and Orange County. Celebrating its 50th year as a family-owned and operated business, Miguel's is dedicated to exceptional guest hospitality, guided by its core brand purpose: compartir el amor con todos los que servimos (to share the love with everyone we serve).

Miguel's Restaurants features award-winning homestyle Mexican recipes from Co-Founder and Chief Recipe Officer Mary Vasquez, inspired by her childhood in Central Mexico, where every dish is handmade daily with love, using only the freshest premium ingredients, including dairy products from 100% Real California Milk for an authentic taste.

The craveable Mexican food is available for dine-in, drive-thru, online ordering, delivery, and for catering orders for workplace or home. For more details on the menu and store locations and to subscribe to text and email promotional offers, please visit Miguel's Jr. at MiguelsJr.com.

SOURCE Miguel's Jr