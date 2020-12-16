Mijenta, The World's Finest Artisanal Tequila, Launches Reposado

A super premium, small batch spirit that is carefully crafted with a commitment to environmental sustainability and support for the local community, Mijenta's Reposado is aged up to six months in a blend of American white oak, French oak and French acacia casks. Presenting a more mature and fuller expression with a long finish on the palate, the Reposado possesses a delicate and inviting vanilla nose with notes of bergamot, honey, preserved fruits - such as cherry and pear - and orange blossom flowers, together with a mid-palate of cacao nibs. A limited number of bottles will be available, with only 6,500 produced in the first batch.

As with Mijenta's Blanco, Mexico-based Maestra Tequilera Ana Maria Romero oversaw the entire creation process of the Reposado. From selecting the best agave and bespoke barrels, to ageing and bottling the spirit, Romero sought to celebrate the traditions of Mexican craftsmanship, the best of the land and its people, while allowing the terroir to shine through.

"Mijenta deeply respects the terroir of the Jalisco highlands, which is why we have aspired to craft a tequila that brings forth the region's famous mineral-rich, red alkaline soil and unique fruity notes," shares Romero. "Our vision is to allow for the cooked agave, its spices and aromas to continue to develop delicately by interacting with both the used American oak casks and the new French acacia and French oak casks. This process ensures that the aromas balance while the ageing brings forth soft and deep flavors with a powerful mouthfeel. Each element is carefully calibrated to obtain an aromatic palette and a silkiness that is entirely unique to Mijenta."

"It brings me great pleasure to introduce a new expression to the Mijenta Family. Reposado's distinct aromatic, flavor profile and velvety texture illustrates a unique combination of Mijenta's quality and artistry, distinguished by the core expression of Mijenta Blanco, the meticulous selection of our barrels, and a carefully curated ageing process," adds Mijenta Co-Founder, Juan Coronado.

The journey of Reposado begins with the transfer of Mijenta's Blanco into 42 hand-selected casks made from American white oak, French oak and French acacia. The award-winning Blanco, which was most recently awarded 97 points by the distinguished Tasting Panel Magazine and won the 2020 Silver Medal at the prestigious LA Spirits Challenge by the spirits industry's most renowned judges, presents a powerful body with honey, vanilla and caramel notes, along with flashes of tropical fruits such as peach, melon, pineapple that unfold on the nose with floral hints.

Each of the 180-liter barrels is filled to a specific level to allow room for oxygenation, an important element of the process as the spirit evolves from day to night. During the highest temperatures of the day, the tequila expands within the barrel, finding its way through the pores of the charred oaks and acacia, to encounter all the richness of the wood. At night, when the barrels cool off, the infused tequila returns to mix with the rest of the barrel.

Over a period of six months, the tequila is tasted every 15 days in order to identify when it has reached its optimum flavor profile.

The Reposado is best enjoyed neat, on the rocks or as a nightcap cocktail, such as an Old Fashioned. It pairs well with dry fruit, soft cheeses, game meat, as well as flavorful Asian dishes. For dessert, Reposado is best savored with vanilla flavors, coconut and semi-bitter chocolate.

Reposado is priced at $69 and will be available in the US from December 16th at shopmijenta.com , via reservebar.com and at fine retailers in select states.

For more information and updates please visit www.mijenta-tequila.com or follow Mijenta Tequila on Instagram at www.instagram.com/mijentatequila.

ABOUT MIJENTA

Mijenta is an artisanal small batch tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, offering a unique super premium proposition. The spirit was created by a passionate collective who believes in doing well by doing right, and is crafted by Mexico based Maestra Tequilera Ana Maria Romero. Inspired by legends, Mijenta celebrates the best of the land, culture and people of Mexico, exclusively using fully mature, certified Blue Weber Agave from the highlands of Jalisco, a region renowned for its rich red soils and microclimate. Mijenta launched in September with its first expression, Blanco, followed by Reposado in December 2020.

