Mikami Revolving Sushi Announces Sweepstakes to Win a Trip to Japan

Mikami Sushi is thrilled to announce the "Mikami Takes You to Japan!" sweepstakes, offering patrons a chance to win an unforgettable trip for two to Japan. This exciting promotion runs from August 1, 2024, to September 8, 2024.

How to Enter: Spend $80 or more in a single transaction at Mikami Revolving Sushi or Take the Bait (our sister property next door) to receive an entry form. Visit mikamisushi.com to review other entry forms, including no purchase necessary, and official rules.

Grand Prize: One lucky winner will receive two round-trip flights to Japan, valued up to $3,000. The winner will be selected in a random drawing on September 9, 2024.

"We are excited to offer our customers the opportunity to win a trip to Japan," said Monserrat Mas, General Manager at Mikami Sushi. "This sweepstakes is a way to show our appreciation for our customers while also celebrating the delicious flavors of Japan that we bring to our restaurant every day."

About Mikami Revolving Sushi: Mikami offers a unique dining experience with its "Kaiten" (Conveyor Belt) style setup. As the largest revolving sushi restaurant in San Diego, Mikami provides a wide range of sushi, creative rolls, appetizers, and drinks. The restaurant features a robot wait staff and a bullet train, creating a fun and engaging environment for both kids and adults.

Highlights include:

Vegan Sushi Options

To make your reservation or view the menu, please visit mikamisushi.com.

About this Sweepstakes: Enter Sweepstakes between 8/1/24 at 11:30 AM PST and 9/8/24 at 8:30 PM PST. Open to legal residents of the United States, who are 18+ at time of entry. Click here to view Official Rules including details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, prize descriptions, and limitations. Sponsor: Mikami Revolving Sushi, 7319 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92111.

