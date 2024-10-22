Mikart Adds Nitrogen-Purged Capability to Liquid and Suspension Suites

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikart LLC, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the development and manufacturing of small molecules, is proud to announce the enhancement of our manufacturing capabilities with the addition of nitrogen-purged liquid and suspension suites.

Nitrogen and Manufacturing Packaging Line

This significant upgrade ensures that our state-of-the-art facilities are now fully equipped to manufacture and package liquid products under nitrogen, providing a controlled environment that prevents oxidation and degradation. This advancement is crucial for our clients whose liquid products are particularly sensitive to these conditions.

"By integrating nitrogen-purged technology into our liquid and suspension suites, we can better serve our clients by ensuring the integrity and longevity of their products," said Nazar Elkarim, VP, Product Development Services at Mikart. "This enhancement aligns with our commitment to innovation and quality, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry."

Our nitrogen-purged suites are designed to handle liquid and suspension products, maintaining optimal conditions throughout the manufacturing and packaging processes. This ensures that active ingredients remain stable and effective, ultimately leading to safer and more reliable products for end-users.

Mikart remains dedicated to providing our clients with the highest level of service and cutting-edge solutions. The implementation of nitrogen-purged suites is just one of the many ways we continue to enhance our capabilities and uphold our reputation as a trusted partner in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

For more information about Mikart and our enhanced capabilities, please visit www.mikart.com

About Mikart LLC:

Mikart is a premier CDMO specializing in the development and manufacturing of small molecules. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Mikart provides comprehensive pharmaceutical services, from formulation development to commercial manufacturing. Our state-of-the-art facilities and expert team ensure that we meet the highest standards in the industry, delivering reliable and effective solutions to our clients.

Contact information:

Michelle Hall

VP, Marketing

Mikart, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Mikart, LLC