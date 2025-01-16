ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikart, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in small-molecule pharmaceutical products, proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary. Since its founding in 1975, Mikart has been dedicated to delivering innovative solutions, quality manufacturing, and outstanding service to its clients in the pharmaceutical industry.

Mikart celebrates 50 years of excellence in pharmaceutical manufacturing

"This milestone is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our team over the past five decades," said Michael Kallelis, CEO of Mikart. "It's incredible to reflect on how far we've come and the impact we've made in helping bring life-changing medications to market. Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been the cornerstone of our success, and it's what will drive us forward into the next 50 years."

Throughout its history, Mikart has built a reputation for expertise in the development and manufacturing of tablets, capsules, and liquid products, becoming a trusted partner for pharmaceutical companies of all sizes. "We've worked tirelessly to ensure our clients receive not just products but solutions that address their unique challenges," Kallelis added. "This anniversary is as much about honoring our clients and their trust in us as it is about celebrating our achievements."

The company plans to commemorate this significant anniversary with a series of events and initiatives, and an employee celebration to honor the individuals who have been instrumental in Mikart's success.

"As we celebrate this golden anniversary, we're also looking to the future," said Kallelis. "We're investing in new technologies, expanding our capabilities, and reinforcing our commitment to sustainable practices. The next chapter for Mikart is about innovation, growth, and continuing to make a difference in the pharmaceutical industry."

For more information about Mikart's 50th anniversary or its services, visit www.mikart.com

About Mikart

Founded in 1975, Mikart is a leading CDMO specializing in the development and manufacturing of small-molecule pharmaceutical products. Based in Atlanta, GA, Mikart partners with clients to provide comprehensive solutions, from formulation development to commercial manufacturing, with a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

SOURCE Mikart, LLC