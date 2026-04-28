Mikart Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of New Atlanta Headquarters, Marking Major Milestone in Growth and Expansion

ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikart, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today celebrated the official ribbon cutting of its new headquarters in Northwest Atlanta. The new executive headquarters represents a significant milestone in the company's continued growth and long-term strategic expansion.

Originally announced in September 2025, the relocation establishes a modern, centralized headquarters designed to support Mikart's expanding operations, enhance collaboration, and accommodate future growth. The new space will serve as the company's primary executive headquarters, strengthening its presence in the Atlanta area.

"This ribbon cutting marks an exciting new chapter for Mikart," said Michael Kallelis, Chief Executive Officer. "Our new headquarters provides the space and infrastructure needed to support our growing team and evolving business while reinforcing our commitment to operational excellence and innovation."

In parallel with the headquarters move, Mikart is advancing a significant manufacturing expansion focused on oral solid dosage (OSD) bottling and downstream packaging operations. This initiative will increase bottling capacity by more than 50%, enhancing the company's ability to meet growing partner demand and support future growth.

The expansion project is scheduled for completion with operational start-up in the fourth quarter of 2026.

This strategic initiative strengthens Mikart's CDMO manufacturing network by improving operational resilience, expanding capacity, and enabling scalable, long-term growth.

"The combination of our new headquarters and expanded manufacturing capabilities positions Mikart for continued, sustainable growth," said Scott Neola, Chief Financial Officer. "We are making disciplined investments to strengthen our infrastructure, improve efficiency, and ensure we can scale alongside our partners."

Mikart's headquarters and manufacturing operations remain based in Atlanta, Georgia, reinforcing the company's long-standing commitment to the region and its role in supporting the local economy.

About Mikart

Mikart is a full-service contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in oral solid dosage forms and comprehensive pharmaceutical solutions. The company partners with clients to deliver high-quality development, manufacturing, and packaging services with a focus on reliability, flexibility, and long-term success.

Media Contact:

Michelle Hall

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SOURCE Mikart, LLC