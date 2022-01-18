MIKE BARTHLOW JOINS BT AS NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO OF BT FEDERAL

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BT announced today that Mike Barthlow has been appointed as President and CEO of BT Federal, a wholly-owned BT entity providing network, security and cloud solutions to US Government customers. Mike brings over 25 years of communications, technology and infrastructure experience, and will be responsible for the creation and execution of BT Federal's strategic growth plan.

Mike Barthlow, President and CEO, BT Federal

Barthlow has held a number of strategic growth and P&L leadership roles throughout his career, and carried out the due diligence and integration of domestic and international mergers and acquisitions totaling nearly $1 billion in value. He joins from Cubic Corporation, where he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager, and previous roles include Vice President of US Department of Defense and Federal Sales for Harris Corporation; Director of Business Development with Northrop Grumman Mission Systems; and Senior Project Manager in AT&T's Commercial Signature Client Group.

BT Federal provides tailored IT, communication and security solutions to US Government organisations around the world, combining local knowledge and regulatory compliance with the resources and portfolio of BT's global operations. Based in Washington D.C., its strategy focuses on helping government organisations transition from legacy infrastructure to modernized network solutions built on industry-leading security, cloud and managed network services.

Kevin Brown, Managing Director of BT Security, said: "The government sector, like all industries, is undergoing rapid digital transformation, and requires unique solutions to address the challenges of today and tomorrow. Mike's experience makes him ideally placed to spearhead BT Federal's mission to provide US Government customers with trusted and innovative solutions that leverage BT's global investments, capabilities and expertise."

Barthlow is a US Marine Corps Veteran who served as chief of joint theater data networks, US Central Command during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He received a Master of Business Administration from California State University, a Master of Science in Information Systems from the University of Colorado, a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania, and is a graduate of the Wharton School of Business, General Management Program.

About BT

BT Group is the UK's leading telecommunications and network provider and a leading provider of global communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities in the UK include the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband and TV (including Sport) and a range of products and services over converged fixed and mobile networks to consumer, business and public sector customers. For its global customers, BT provides managed services, security and network and IT infrastructure services to support their operations all over the world. BT consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Openreach, which provides access network services to over 650 communications provider customers who sell phone, broadband and Ethernet services to homes and businesses across the UK.

For the year ended 31 March 2021, BT Group's reported revenue was £21,331m with reported profit before taxation of £1,804m.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

