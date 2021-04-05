Mike Boyer of A+ Garage Door Service and Repair in Rockland County, NY, Warns Consumers to Beware of Disreputable Garage Door Repair Service Companies

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When looking for a garage door service and repair company, be it for a garage door installation; broken spring, chain or motor; off-track garage door; garage door opener installation or repair; or general service and maintenance; most homeowners rely on a Google search—and many disreputable garage door service companies are taking advantage of that. Homeowners hiring a company based on price or "too good to be true" offers often find that this decision has cost them more in the long run.

So, if you need garage door service or repair, how can you spot a disreputable or inexperienced company? Often times they will place a Google or Facebook ad offering a ridiculously low price for garage door maintenance or garage door opener repair service. Their main purpose is to make an appointment to visit your home to sell you other services their company offers…new windows…driveway paving…solar panels…water filtration systems…and more. You can spot these companies by doing your homework. Visit their website and do an internet search. Do they offer more than garage door installation and repair service? Do they have any legitimate reviews for garage door repair service on Google, Yelp ( https://www.yelp.com ), Houzz ( https://www.houzz.com ) or other home improvement review sites? If the company has no reviews, or poor reviews, or is offering more than just garage door and garage door opener service, buyer beware!

The best bet when selecting a garage door installation and repair service is to rely on the recommendations of friends and neighbors who have used reputable companies, and are happy with the service they received. The majority of A+ Garage Door Installation and Repair's business is referrals from satisfied customers. A properly installed or repaired garage door should last for many years with regular scheduled maintenance. Our customers are happy with our service because garage door installation and repair, and opener installation and repair, is all we do. We are licensed and experts in our field. We have been in business for over 30 years, offering high quality service at a reasonable price and emergency garage door repair service 24/7. Customer referrals have enabled us to grow our garage door repair service company in Rockland County, New York, to surrounding areas—Westchester County, New York, and Bergen County, New Jersey.

A+ Garage Door Service and Repair installs, services and repairs all major brands of garage doors and garage door openers including Chamberlain, Clopay, Craftsman, Genie, Haas Door, LiftMaster, Overhead Door, Raynor, C.H.I., Sears, Stanley, Wayne Dalton, Linear and more. For more information visit mikeboyergaragedoors.com.

Contact: Mike Boyer, A+ Garage Door Service and Repair



Phone: Westchester County, NY ( White Plains / Tarrytown ): 914-234-6465 Lic.: WC-21941-H09

Rockland County, NY ( New City / Nanuet ): 845-624-6237 Lic.: H-10282-A5

Bergen County, NJ ( Paramus ): 201-522-8371 Lic.: 13VH 05643300 Website: mikeboyergaragedoors.com







