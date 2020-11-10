Mike Chapman Joins Kearney's Communications, Media and Technology Practice, Strengthening Expertise in Media & Entertainment Strategy and Transformation

Mr. Chapman joins Kearney from Accenture, where he was a Managing Director in the firm's Communications & Media Strategy practice. Mr. Chapman held a number of high-profile positions within Accenture, including Global Lead for media & entertainment / video strategy consulting, North America Lead for the media & entertainment industry group, and served as a member of the Accenture Strategy North America and Communications & Media global executive leadership teams. Mr. Chapman also spent significant time working in the cable, telecommunications and consumer electronics industries. As clients seek to navigate disruptions occurring within their industry sectors, Mr. Chapman has helped deliver pragmatic recommendations and actionable solutions that integrate strategy, operational transformation and monetization, and is known as a hands-on engagement practitioner and thought leader.

"We're pleased to have Mike join our practice during this time of evolving opportunities and unique challenges affecting the CMT sector,'' said Ben T. Smith IV, Lead Partner for the Americas in Kearney's global CMT practice. "He has a strong record of proven success within strategy and transformation, due to his deep understanding of client needs and ability to formulate actionable plans that deliver concrete results."

"I'm thrilled to join a firm that focuses on delivering strategic innovation and bold transformation propositions to clients, while providing execution support to drive material outcomes," says Mr. Chapman. "It's an exciting time to join Kearney, as I believe that companies recognize the need to reimagine their businesses and explore broader opportunities to reposition for future growth, scale and efficiencies."

Mr. Chapman is based in the Washington, D.C., metro area and is a member of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC), and a Board member of The Family Resource Network of New Jersey.

Kearney continues to expand its CMT practice to help clients meet increasingly complex demands and unique challenges within the space, and Mr. Chapman's appointment is an initial step in bolstering its strong capabilities in the media sector.

