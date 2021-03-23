Mike Clancy Joins Tenna's Board of Industry Advisors, Helping Contractors Strategically Implement Equipment Management Technology From the Top Down

EDISON, N.J., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenna, the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations, today announced the addition of Mike Clancy to the Board of Industry Advisors.

Mike Clancy joins Tenna's Board of Industry Advisors with an extensive career and background in the construction industry, specializing in construction operations and strategy. Mike comes to Tenna with experience across several key operational and management roles in general contracting and development firms and currently serves as a Principal at FMI. As a nationally recognized speaker for construction associations and trade events, Mike brings a unique viewpoint to contractors that focuses on converting strategy developed in the boardroom into operational plans to be executed in the field. He has led multi-disciplinary teams within FMI and outside industry professional groups to solve complex challenges for his clients and the broader industry.

Having served as a superintendent, project manager and estimator earlier in his career, and with a deep understanding of fleet operations, capital expenditure optimization and process improvements, Mike has a broad construction background and is skilled in benefitting contractors with improved financial results through operational and corporate strategy execution after thirteen years at FMI. This experience, along with his interest in construction equipment economics, enables him to hone in on equipment management as a key cost center for construction businesses to advise on ways to mitigate the associated risks through systems and strategic operational processes.

"I work with contractors to hear what they are concerned about and find what they need to run a more effective contracting business. I look forward to incorporating the ways Tenna can help in those specific and unique areas for them," says Mike. "With Tenna, the construction is first and the technology is in support. That's the difference between Tenna and many other tech firms; the mindset of the contractor is in the forefront. I also believe in the product and service and team Tenna has assembled."

The Tenna team prides itself on its ability to communicate with contractors from their point of view on how they can best ensure adoption and successful implementation of equipment management technology to set their businesses up for long term gains. Mike complements this initiative by helping to develop and break down strategies that equipment owners and construction executives can implement in their businesses around equipment investing and use in the field, highlighting ways businesses can use Tenna's reliable data to set goals, measure progress and affect change in line with those strategies.

"Mike is like us - he has the heart of a contractor and can talk to contractors in a way that things will resonate. That's an invaluable skill to have when helping contractors successfully implement technologies, both in the field and from the top, down. We're very excited to have Mike on our team to help us continue to communicate effectively with the construction executives in the board room," says Austin Conti, CEO and Co-Founder of Tenna.

Tenna's mission is to identify what construction business owners are concerned about at the aggregate level and draw parallels to how Tenna aligns with that to the extent possible across the other multi levels of the business. Mike is a natural fit for this mission, and together they can continue to help contractors with good advice and good data to improve processes and make better decisions based on cost, productivity and utilization management around equipment.

