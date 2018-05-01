Mike Dauden Joins Sterling Administration as Vice President of Sales

Cora Tellez, Sterling's CEO says, "On behalf of the Sterling Family, I am thrilled to welcome Mike on board. With his sales experience combined with his focus on metrics and technology, I know he will help Sterling grow immensely in 2018."

Mike is a graduate of California State University, Sacramento. He lives with his children in the Sacramento area.

About Sterling Administration

Sterling Administration is an independent administrator for HSAs, HRAs, FSAs, POPs and COBRA. Additionally, Sterling offers expert compliance services for ERISA Wrap, Form 5500 Filing, non-discrimination testing, and requirements under the Patient Protection Affordable Care Act (PPACA); it also offers an online benefits enrollment platform in English and Spanish.

Sterling was named a national Best Place to Work by Business Insurance Magazine in 2014. Sterling's office culture promotes health and wellness, led by CEO Cora Tellez and President Duarte Batista. Sterling is based in Oakland, California with remote staff nationwide. Visit Sterling online at www.sterlingadministration.com.

