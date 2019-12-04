Mike Dixon Joins Transformation Capital as Managing Partner

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformation Capital Partners, L.P. ("Transformation Capital"), a growth equity investment firm focused on investing in high-growth digital health companies, announced today that Mike Dixon, formerly General Partner at Sequoia Capital, has joined the firm as its third Managing Partner. Dixon brings more than a decade of digital health investing, company building, and board experience and enhances the firm's position as a go-to partner for innovative growth companies in the rapidly expanding digital health market.

"Mike and I collaborated extensively on digital health investments during our time together at Sequoia with strong results," said Todd Cozzens, Transformation Capital Managing Partner. "I know first-hand how he has helped many great companies in the space thrive."

"I'm really excited to join Transformation Capital," said Dixon. "This is an unprecedented time in healthcare with the pressure to reduce costs, the recent digitization of the healthcare system, the move to value-based care, and the growth of personalized medicine. These seismic shifts are all contributing to the rise of new digital health companies that make the system more efficient. Entrepreneurs are increasingly demanding real digital health industry focus from their investor partners, and Transformation Capital brings a unique combination of deep domain, operating, investing, and clinical experience to the table."

Dixon joins Transformation Capital from Sequoia Capital, where he helped lead investments in Health Catalyst, Clover Health, MedExpress, Implantable Provider Group, StemCentrx, Trialspark, and Cortexyme, among others.

"We're fortunate to welcome Mike, one of the most accomplished investors in our industry and a perfect complement to our team," said Jared Kesselheim, Transformation Capital Managing Partner. "Adding Mike to our team will continue to help us establish Transformation Capital as the partner of choice for the digital health industry's top entrepreneurs, boards, and investors."

About Transformation Capital

Transformation Capital invests in high-growth digital healthcare companies. The firm was formed by the principals of LTP (Leerink Transformation Partners), a growth equity firm specializing in digital health investments that launched its first fund in 2016 and has made investments in 12 digital health companies such as Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT), PatientPing, Vera Whole Health, LetsGetChecked, PatientPop, and Protenus. The first fund was created in partnership with SVB Leerink Capital LLC, an affiliate of SVB Leerink, a premiere healthcare-focused investment bank. Transformation Capital, an independent partnership owned by Managing Partners Todd Cozzens, Jared Kesselheim, M.D., and Mike Dixon, was founded in 2019 to make the remaining investments and provide portfolio oversight for LTP Fund I and to manage future funds. Transformation Capital applies the decades of operational, clinical and investing experience and extensive industry contacts of its managing partners and team members to help founders and CEOs build valuable businesses.

