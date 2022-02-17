Mike Downey joins The Galbreath Group as Senior Managing Director

ABINGTON, Pa., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galbreath Group, a leading provider of Bank and Corporate Owned Life Insurance (BOLI and COLI) and executive retention benefits is pleased to announce Mike Downey joined the firm as Senior Managing Director. Mike comes to The Galbreath Group with 30 years of industry experience. For the past 16 years, Mike focused on working with depository and financial institutions, helping them with strategies to retain, recruit, and retire senior executives. Mike assists his clients in funding these plans with alternative investments, such as BOLI/CUOLI, separate managed accounts and stable value products. He is a graduate of University of Maryland and holds the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation, life and health insurance licenses, and series 6, 63, 65, and 7 FINRA securities registrations. Mike resides near Annapolis, Maryland.

Mike Resch, CEO of The Galbreath Group said, "We are thrilled Mike Downey is part of our lineup as we continue our strategic growth. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in life insurance and executive plan design for depository and financial institutions. Adding experienced industry talent to our professional team enhances the advice and value we will deliver to all our relationships. Downey is always focused on doing the right thing for his clients working hard to identify and develop solutions and structures that are appropriate. His personality, work ethic, and reputation are a great match for us and our customers."

Mike Downey commented, "I really enjoy what I do. It allows me to utilize my creative thinking, travel throughout the country, and ultimately serve others. I used to bartend back in college, so serving others is in my DNA! I'm excited to be part of The Galbreath Group, an organization dedicated to service and long-term relationships."

The Galbreath Group (thegalbreathgroup.com) provides consultative advisory to financial and depository institutions, and corporations for executive benefits and retention plans (SERPS and Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation), all forms of institutional life insurance (BOLI, COLI, ICOLI, and CUOLI) consulting, advisory, management, administration, review, and implementation, and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) investments through its affiliation with Alden Securities, a subsidiary of Alden Investment Group (aldeninvestmentgroup.com).

