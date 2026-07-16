Mike Elam Joins Partner to Expand Residential Construction Risk Management Services

Construction lending and risk management professional brings more than 25 years of experience helping lenders strengthen lending programs and manage project risk.

TORRANCE, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Residential Consultants (Partner) is pleased to announce that Mike Elam has joined Partner as a Relationship Manager. In this role, Mr. Elam will help grow Partner's Residential Construction Services by cultivating client relationships, expanding business opportunities, and supporting clients throughout the construction lending process. He will also help clients leverage the broader engineering, due diligence, and technical consulting expertise available through Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.

Mike Elam

Mr. Elam brings more than 25 years of experience spanning financial services, mortgage technology, construction lending, and residential construction risk management. Throughout his career, he has helped organizations expand nationally, strengthen client relationships, and develop scalable programs supporting lenders through every stage of the construction lending process.

"Mike brings a strong combination of residential construction lending expertise, operational knowledge, and industry relationships," said Larry Manchester, Director of Construction Services at Partner. "As we continue expanding our Residential Construction Services practice, his experience and client-focused approach make him an excellent addition to our team."

Before joining Partner, Mr. Elam held leadership roles supporting financial institutions, construction lenders, and government-backed lending programs. Throughout his career, he has developed and managed programs supporting single-family, multifamily, commercial, and SBA lending, including initiatives serving Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD. His experience spans the full construction lending lifecycle, from pre-construction reviews and feasibility assessments to draw inspections, permit reviews, and post-closing services, helping clients manage construction risk while supporting complex institutional lending transactions.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Elam has helped organizations grow from emerging businesses into national platforms, overseeing a $55 million national operation, expanding more than 165 national client accounts, and supporting programs processing more than 12,000 transactions each month. He also helped pioneer one of the industry's earliest online mortgage marketplaces and supported residential construction programs completing more than 133,000 projects annually.

"Partner has the breadth and depth of services that are second to none," said Mr. Elam. "What attracted me most was the opportunity to leverage those capabilities to better support clients throughout the construction lending lifecycle while continuing to build on the relationships I've developed over the years."

Mr. Elam earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Valdosta State University and holds several professional credentials, including GE Certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt, SBA Certified Risk Management Professional, Certified Franchise Assessment Risk Professional (CFARP), and Construction Risk Management Specialist (CRMS).

For interviews, quotes, or more information, please contact Gabriela Vicente, Senior Marketing Brand Manager for Partner, at 310-220-6260 or [email protected]. To learn more about Partner, visit https://www.partner-res.com/

About Partner Residential Consultants

Partner Residential Consultants was established by industry veterans who have set the standards in residential construction lending best practices. Specializing in comprehensive risk management services, Partner Residential Consultants offers pre-close evaluations, post-close monitoring, and specialty assessments tailored to meet the needs of residential construction lenders. With a team of seasoned professionals bringing extensive industry knowledge, the firm ensures high-quality, precise risk assessments that drive project success. Committed to professionalism, efficiency, and competitive pricing, Partner Residential Consultants is dedicated to minimizing risk and enhancing certainty in residential construction loans.

To learn more about Partner, visit https://www.partner-res.com/

SOURCE Partner Residential Consultants