Mike Falvey to Transition to Executive Chairman of Falvey Insurance Group in 2025

Mike founded Falvey in 1995 with just two employees and a dedication to providing the most comprehensive cargo insurance policy available. Mike believed he could provide a better service and a better product in the cargo underwriting insurance space. As Falvey Cargo grew, Mike Falvey's vision expanded, and services and solutions were added for additional sectors in the marine, logistics, and supply chain insurance industry.

Nearly 30 years later, Falvey has evolved into the all-encompassing Falvey Insurance Group, with 36 partner carriers via 5 MGAs. Under Mike's leadership, Falvey has grown its MGAs into market leaders and pushed innovation through technology and product design all while keeping the customer as the central focus.

Moving into the Chief Executive Officer position will be Jack Falvey, who is currently the Group's Chief Operating Officer.

Mike comments, "I am extremely proud of what Falvey has become, and the transformation that has taken place over the last 30 years. I always say that people are our greatest asset, and that remains true. We are close to 200 employees and each one of them is bringing their best to ensure Falvey's mission, vision, and values are carried out.

I am also so proud to pass the torch to Jack to lead the next generation of Falvey. His foresight, focus on operational excellence, and genuine passion for our industry is exactly what Falvey needs going into our 30th year in business. I am excited to see what he will do during his 30 years!"

More information to come regarding Jack Falvey's appointment to CEO in January 2025.

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group is one group with many solutions, distinguishing itself through its robust product offerings that extend beyond premium coverage, providing clients and broker partners with a suite of added-value services at no additional cost. Our commitment to excellence over decades has earned us a reputation for exceeding client expectations and prioritizing their needs. A broker agreement with Falvey opens up access to our comprehensive product lineup and seamless claim handling and loss control experience, backed by our World-Class service from any of our underwriting teams. Learn more about Falvey at falveyinsurancegroup.com.

