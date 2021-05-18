Mike Fisher Joins Fast Growing Newfront Insurance

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Mike Fisher on board as a Principal & Commercial Insurance Broker. Mr. Fisher joins Newfront from Goodman Insurance Services, where he spent the last seven years focusing on the Construction industry vertical.

"We are extremely pleased to have Mike join the team," said Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "Mr. Fisher brings to Newfront a wealth of experience, sound leadership, and a successful track record providing excellent client experience within the construction vertical. Mr. Fisher shares our conviction that the future of the industry lies in combining industry knowledge with transparency, technology, and innovation."

"With Newfront, I'm deeply excited to offer my clients a more well-rounded risk management product with industry-leading services," said Mr. Fisher. "I'm thrilled to join a firm that is becoming, undoubtedly, a future industry leader. Newfront sets itself apart with its technology and insurance sophistication, and I look forward to providing a superior client experience here." Mr. Fisher is based in the Greater Los Angeles area and serves clients throughout California.

Founded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States.

