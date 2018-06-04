Mike Geyer Named President Of NAES Power Contractors

"Mike has built an outstanding track record overseeing NPC's annual maintenance and capital construction projects," said Tom Bartolomei, NAES Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer. "This promotion recognizes that success as well as his ability to strategically guide the company forward in a rapidly evolving industry."

Mr. Geyer added, "I'm honored and humbled to accept the position of NPC President. This is an exciting and dynamic time for us as we respond to our customers' changing technical and commercial needs in the current market while continuing to provide them with the same commitment to quality and safety they've come to expect from us."

Mr. Geyer has over 25 years' experience in all phases of construction and operations management in the power generation, industrial process, chemical and steel sectors. Before joining NAES in 2011, he served as General Manager of Operations with Aker Construction Inc., where he oversaw maintenance for a major DuPont facility in West Virginia; and as Manager of Industrial Operations at Sauer Inc., where he had overall responsibility for the company's Pittsburgh industrial operations.

NAES Power Contractors provides construction, maintenance, repair and modification services to power generation and industrial facilities in a union environment. With over 30 years of experience and 25 million craft labor-hours worked nationwide, NPC has the safety- and quality-driven know-how to get it done right the first time.

NPC's parent company, NAES Corporation, is an independent services company dedicated to delivering value to facilities across the power generation, oil & gas, petrochemical, pulp & paper, and manufacturing industries. The company draws on its deep experience in operations, maintenance, fabrication, construction, engineering and technical support to build, repair and operate plants that run safely, reliably and cost-effectively. In addition to NPC, the NAES family of companies includes Greenberry Industrial, Olsson Industrial Electric, E3 Consulting, PurEnergy and Gridforce Energy Management.

NAES is a wholly owned subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation. With operations in over 80 countries covering a broad range of industries, ITOCHU ranks among the world's largest corporations.

CONTACT:

Doug Cantwell

Sr. Communications Specialist

doug.cantwell@naes.com

www.naes.com

425.961.4700

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mike-geyer-named-president-of-naes-power-contractors-300658779.html

SOURCE NAES Corporation

Related Links

www.naes.com

