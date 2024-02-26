Mike Heaton named Chief Operating Officer of Markel Group

News provided by

Markel Group

26 Feb, 2024, 07:45 ET

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) announced that Mike Heaton will become Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer effective today. In this expanded role, he will oversee the day-to-day operations of the holding company and continue developing the system that supports Markel Group's family of companies.

Heaton has a substantial track record supporting the businesses in Markel Group. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President, where he led the transformation from Markel Corporation to Markel Group Inc. by establishing a more formal holding company identity, structure, and team. From 2016 to 2022, Heaton served as President of Markel Ventures, and he was Chief Operating Officer of Markel Ventures before that.

"Mike has been by my side for close to two decades now," said Chief Executive Officer Tom Gayner. "He is an incredible operator and thought partner who played a huge role in building the team, structure, and processes that made Markel Group into a great home for businesses. Operating with this level of autonomy, accountability, and love for our companies is not easy, but the system that Mike and the team created, and will continue to evolve, makes it possible."

As Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Heaton will oversee the day-to-day operations for Markel Group with an intentional focus on three core priorities: pursuing the best capital allocation opportunities, attracting and supporting top company leaders, and amplifying the cultural values in the Markel Style. He will continue to report to Gayner from Markel Group's global headquarters in Glen Allen, Virginia.

"There is always more work to be done, but I really do think that we can be the best home in the world for businesses," said Heaton. "A place where people with shared values have the space and support that they need to win. To have the opportunity to help build something like this is the honor of a lifetime, and I'm going to give everything I can to make it happen."

About Markel Group
Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) is a diverse family of companies that includes everything from insurance to bakery equipment, building supplies, houseplants, and more. The leadership teams of these businesses operate with a high degree of independence, while at the same time living the values that we call the Markel Style. Our specialty insurance business sits at the core of our company. Through decades of sound underwriting, the insurance team has provided the capital base from which we built a system of businesses and investments that collectively increase Markel Group's durability and adaptability. It's a system that provides diverse income streams, access to a wide range of investment opportunities, and the ability to efficiently move capital to the best ideas across the company. Most importantly though, this system enables each of our businesses to advance our shared goal of helping our customers, associates, and shareholders win over the long term. Visit mklgroup.com to learn more.

SOURCE Markel Group

Also from this source

Markel Group reports 2023 financial results

Markel Group reports 2023 financial results

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. "We enjoyed excellent returns in 2023 from...
Markel Group reports 2023 financial results

Markel Group reports 2023 financial results

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. "We enjoyed excellent returns in 2023 from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.