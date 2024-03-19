Mike Heifler joins Adient as vice president of Investor Relations and Strategy

PLYMOUTH, Mich., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, announced that Mike Heifler has joined the company as vice president of Investor Relations and Strategy, effective March 18, 2024.

Heifler joins Adient from PHINIA, a recent spin-off from BorgWarner, where he was vice president of Investor Relations. Prior to joining PHINIA, Heifler led Investor Relations at General Motors. He has an extensive Wall Street background in equity and fixed income fundamental research, covering the automotive sector.

Heifler earned an MBA in Finance from New York University and a bachelor's degree in Management from Rutgers University.

He succeeds Mark Oswald, who was appointed Adient's CFO in January 2024.

About Adient:

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With 70,000+ employees in 29 countries, Adient operates more than 200 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into millions of vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.

