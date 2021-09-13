Mike Hollingsworth Joins XDimensional Technologies as Chief Technology Officer

BREA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI) announced today that Mike Hollingsworth has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer.

Hollingsworth will oversee the IT and Application Development organizations, partnering with existing team members to continue advancing the company's strategic direction involving technology, infrastructure, and security.

Hollingsworth brings 30+ years of broad technology experience to his role at XDTI, having held technology leadership roles in SaaS businesses over the last two decades. Hollingsworth's business experience traverses many industries, including healthcare, insurance, financial services, construction, and facilities maintenance. Before joining XDTI, Hollingsworth was the Vice President, Technology for Greenville-based Gordian, a subsidiary of Fortive, where he led development for multiple SaaS software products, utilizing teams around the US, UK, Eastern Europe, and India. Before Gordian, Hollingsworth held leadership roles at several global companies, including SoftPro, Jaggaer, and M*Modal.

"I'm excited to join XDTI," stated Mike Hollingsworth, Chief Technology Officer, XDimensional Technologies. "XDTI is a growing company with a strong product, supported by industry experts that serve their loyal client base. I'm looking forward to being a part of the XDTI team."

"At XDTI, we have aggressive plans for growth," stated Krista Weaver, President, and COO, XDimensional Technologies. "Mike's passion for innovation and impressive track record in leading software organizations through their next phase of growth will be an asset to XDTI. With his background, he was the right fit for our team."

About XDimensional Technologies, Inc.

XDimensional Technologies, Inc. (XDTI.com), based in Brea, CA, develops and markets comprehensive insurance processing and distribution solutions that empower and connect agents, brokers, wholesalers, MGAs/MGUs, program administrators, carriers, and policyholders. These solutions drive efficient business production, superior customer service, and insightful business management and are delivered through the SaaS-based Nexsure Insurance Platform.

