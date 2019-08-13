Mike Holtzman's "Paper Dolls of the East" Published in Solstice Literary Magazine

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice Literary Magazine has published Mike Holtzman's harrowing tale of Syrian refugees in its summer issue, with Man Booker Award-winning novelist Paul Beatty naming the story a runner up in the magazine's highly anticipated best short fiction category.

According to Editor in Chief Lee Hope, "Mike Holtzman, with wide experience in world affairs, uses fragments in "Paper Dolls of the East" to reveal a Syrian refugee camp at the Lebanese border and the painful choice a mother makes to sell one daughter as a sex slave in order to save another daughter who is handicapped. Truly unforgettable."

Read the story at https://solsticelitmag.org/content/paper-dolls-of-the-east/

Or www.mikeholtzman.com

SOURCE Michael Holtzman

Related Links

http://www.mikeholtzman.com

