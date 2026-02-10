Mike Kelly, Whose Voice is Synonymous with Missouri Sports History, Joins SHARx's National Brand Ambassador Team

A growing list of notable sports voices are helping amplify SHARx's fight to restore financial equity to a broken healthcare system

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHARx, the United States' premier safe sourcing prescription advocacy organization, has added Mike Kelly, the voice of the Missouri Tigers, to its national brand ambassador team.

Kelly joins recent addition, Sophie Cunningham, as the newest member of SHARx' Rising Tide Army (RTA). Rising Tides is a growing movement and an invitation accepted by thousands of employers around the country to restore financial equity to a broken healthcare system unfairly stacked in favor of egregious PBMs and pharmaceutical profiteers.

"I don’t think there is a healthcare mission more critical than what SHARx is doing. When less than 5% of the population is incurring nearly 90% of the drug spend, it is time for us all to come together” - Mike Kelly

Mike Kelly has been the play-by-play voice of Missouri Tiger's football and basketball for more than 30 years. Having been named the Missouri Sportscaster of the Year seven times by the National Sports Media Association, his voice is synonymous with the most memorable plays in Missouri sports history. Kelly was also inducted into the Missouri and St. Louis Sports' Hall of Fame, respectively.

Corey Durbin, CEO of SHARx, sees the growing Rising Tides team as evidence of the impact SHARx is having to help make drugs more affordable. "We are very fortunate to have Mike as an ambassador. During his prolific career, he has developed meaningful relationships throughout Missouri and the country. He also has spent considerable time in his career in the healthcare arena, making him uniquely equipped to help SHARx solve the nation's high-cost drug problem."

According to RAND corporation, a nonpartisan research organization, American consumers pay as much as 422% more than most of the world for brand drugs. Since 2017, SHARx has been committed to removing barriers to prescription drug access through world-class supply chain management, procurement, and education. Their vision is to see healthcare that works for everyone.

"I spent a lot of time understanding how SHARx helps its members and employer groups. I don't think there is a healthcare mission more critical than what SHARx is doing. When less than 5% of the population is incurring nearly 90% of the drug spend, it is time for us all to come together," expressed Mike Kelly. "Enough is enough, and the message I have shared with many throughout the state has been very well received."

SHARx only connects with vendor partners who employ a six-step vetting process when providing members' options for sourcing high-cost medications. "Our goal is to make sure the patient, our members, can find the access they need but do so with the highest level of safety and efficacy. That's why our advocates offer solutions strictly through partners who meet these stringent standards," said Eric DuBois , Chief Operating Officer.

"PBMs and certain manufacturers want to maintain their vice grip on the American people. These are the egregious profiteers. We built SHARx to make sure American consumers, especially those without healthcare coverage, have the freedom to choose how they find access to medications. The drugs are too expensive, and families should not have to choose between medicine and groceries, so let's make sure that doesn't happen. People should have the power to make their own procurement choices," continued Durbin.

Kelly is the latest spokesperson to join a growing team of the SHARx Rising Tide Army (RTA). Rising Tides is both a movement and an invitation started by SHARx to focus on and influence the crippling burden high-cost drugs are having on all Americans. Other brand ambassadors include:

About SHARx

SHARx was founded to fight back against the broken system of overpriced prescription drugs. Industry pioneers Corey Durbin and Paul Pruitt built SHARx to put people before profits. With an innovative and ethical sourcing model, SHARx cuts through the waste with radical transparency, common-sense cost containments, and a member-first approach. No hidden markups. No games. Just the meds people need, delivered affordably, reliably, and with dignity. Learn more at: https://sharxplan.com.

