Mike Le Appointed Executive Director of The Autism Community in Action

Nonprofit executive takes the helm as TACA accelerates national growth; founder Lisa Ackerman steps into new role including federal IACC appointment

IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autism Community in Action (TACA), a national nonprofit that has served more than 100,000 parents and caregivers living with autism across all 50 states since 2000, today announced the appointment of Mike Le as Executive Director.

Mike Le

Le has spent more than two decades in leadership, beginning in corporate and real estate law before turning to organizations that expand access to care for children with cancer and children with disabilities. He brings that focus to TACA, with the legal, operational, and fundraising discipline to grow what Lisa Ackerman built so it reaches more families.

As Executive Director, Le will execute TACA's strategic plan, operations, fundraising, team leadership, and national expansion, with an immediate focus on growing TACA's reach so more families can access the education, support, and community connections the organization provides. Community building is central to Le's mission: creating the trust, connection, and shared momentum needed to move from service delivery to systems change.

"What drew me to TACA is the community. Twenty-six years in, it is still active, still trusted, still growing, and too many families are still navigating autism alone. I am here to elevate that shared voice and turn it into real change for families."



Mike Le, Executive Director, TACA

Le's appointment is driven by two converging priorities. First, TACA has grown to a point where dedicated executive leadership is required to manage operations and national expansion at scale. Second, founder Lisa Ackerman has been appointed to the Federal Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC), the primary federal body advising on autism research, services, and policy across U.S. government agencies.

Ackerman steps into a newly created role as Director of Strategic Initiatives, where she leads TACA's national family voice, community activation, and strategic partnerships. As an IACC committee member, she serves as a direct liaison between the grassroots autism community and the federal agencies that shape autism research and services, ensuring that the lived experience of the more than 100,000 families TACA has served is heard where it matters most. IACC meetings are publicly broadcast, and Ackerman has committed to sharing the community input link before each meeting so families and stakeholders can submit priorities directly.

"TACA was built by families, for families. That doesn't change. What changes is our ability to reach more of them. Mike has the leadership, the operational discipline, and the heart for this mission. I am proud to work alongside him. And through my work on the IACC, I am committed to making sure the voices of the families we serve shape federal autism research, support, and policy, and drive the help they need."



Lisa Ackerman, Founder and Director of Strategic Initiatives, TACA

"The board conducted a thorough process to find the right leader for TACA's next stage. Mike's background as an attorney, an MBA, and a proven nonprofit executive gives us complete confidence. And with Lisa's appointment to the IACC, TACA's voice now reaches from the kitchen tables of autism families all the way to the federal agencies that determine their futures."

Bill Oldham, Board Chair, TACA

Under Le's leadership, TACA will continue expanding its programs, including parent education such as the Monthly Learning Series, parent workbooks, family scholarships, national conference, Hope and Help support community, volunteer communities and local meetings, and parent support programs, while building the partnerships and infrastructure required to serve a growing national audience.

About Mike Le: Le holds a JD from Whittier Law School, an MBA from USC Marshall School of Business, and a BA from Occidental College. He is a licensed attorney in California (2008).

About TACA: The Autism Community in Action (TACA) is a national nonprofit founded in 2000 by parents seeking answers and support for their own family. For over 25 years, TACA has served more than 100,000 parents and caregivers living with autism across all 50 states through educational resources, community meetings, conferences, family scholarships, and parent-led support programs. TACA is dedicated to supporting families through education, resources, and community connections in autism. TACA's vision: for every individual diagnosed with autism to lead an independent life. tacanow.org.

SOURCE The Autism Community in Action