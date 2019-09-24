Mike Lindell to Launch MyStore.com at 'Made In America' Trade Show

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MyPillow® inventor and CEO Mike Lindell is set to announce the launch of MyStore.com , an online store for entrepreneurs and inventors to sell their products.

"For years people have approached me with great products but have had no way of marketing them. I am excited to officially launch my revolutionary platform called MyStore.com at the Made In America 2019 event in October," says Lindell.

The inaugural Made In America trade show will take place October 3-6 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, and feature over 800 American-made products, machines and companies. The goal of the trade show is to promote entrepreneurship and the growth of the American economy. Mike will attend the entire 3-day event, and is a featured keynote speaker. There will be other high-level speeches and panel discussions for consumers, businesses, media and government representatives.

Lindell is proud to have an entirely American-made product and more than 1500 employees. He says, "I made a promise to myself that MyPillow would always be an entirely American-made product. I'm sure I could make it cheaper elsewhere, but that is not an option."

About Mike Lindell:

Mike Lindell is the inventor and CEO of MyPillow, Inc. The Minnesota-based company has been in business for more than a decade and sold more than 43 million MyPillows. Lindell started the business in his garage with the help of his family. He is a philanthropist giving millions of dollars to help those in need. Lindell is also an evangelist who does speaking engagements nationwide. His passion has always been for helping people. Lindell is proof that with hard work and faith, you can live your dream. michaeljlindell.com

