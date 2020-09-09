Mike Manfred to Join CBAM as Head of Capital Markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAM, a leading alternative investment management firm, today announced the addition of Mike Manfred as Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets. In this role Manfred will focus on CBAM's relationships with financial sponsors and banks, amongst broader capital markets responsibilities. Additionally, he will spearhead CBAM's efforts to broaden the range of tailored financing solutions it offers to borrowers, including debt underwriting and lending as the firm expands its comprehensive lending platform.

"Bringing on Mike, with his depth of expertise and relationships, is an exciting development for CBAM," said Mike Damaso and Don Young, Partners and Co-Founders at CBAM. "Building on our strength in managing credit portfolios for clients, we are proud of our growing role in devising and executing tailored financing solutions for borrowers. Mike will be pivotal in helping us deepen our sponsor and bank engagement and accelerate and expand our efforts in this area. This, in turn, will enable us to be a partner of choice in the leveraged finance market and help us to continue producing strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

In addition to managing $13.1 billion of AUM across multiple credit vehicles, CBAM has completed approximately $2.6 billion of underwriting, bridge financing and other capital market transactions over the past three years.

Manfred was a Managing Director in the Leveraged Finance group at Morgan Stanley. Among his responsibilities, Manfred oversaw the structuring and origination of non-investment grade debt solutions in the healthcare sector. Prior to Morgan Stanley, Manfred worked in the Syndicated & Leveraged Finance group at J.P. Morgan. In these roles, Manfred has spent over 11 years developing strategic relationships with corporates, private equity firms and institutional investors. Manfred holds a B.S. in Finance from Wake Forest University.

Manfred will officially join CBAM in November.

About CBAM

CBAM Partners, LLC, an Eldridge business, is an investment management firm and SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 2016 by Don Young, Mike Damaso, and Jay Garrett, headquartered in New York. With $13.1 billion of AUM, CBAM specializes in opportunities across the credit spectrum for institutional clients through separately managed accounts, CLOs, and private funds. To learn more about CBAM please visit www.cbam.com

Media Contact

Prosek Partners

Josh Clarkson / Ben Howard

[email protected] / [email protected]

Investor Contact

CBAM

John Bedford

212-603-3106

[email protected]

SOURCE CBAM Partners

Related Links

http://www.cbam.com

