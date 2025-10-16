Mike Maroone Ford Longmont Partners with Monarch High School Girls Softball Program for Ford Drive 4 UR Community Fundraiser

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Maroone Ford Longmont is proud to sponsor a Ford Drive 4 UR Community fundraising event benefiting the Monarch High School Girls Softball Program on Saturday, October 18th from 2-5 PM at Monarch High School, 329 Campus Dr., Louisville, CO 80027.

Through Ford's Drive 4 UR Community program, Ford Motor Company will donate $30 for every test-drive taken during the event, with donations up to $6,000 going directly to support the Monarch High School Girls Softball Program. Mike Maroone Ford Longmont will provide Ford vehicles for the community test-drive event, making it easy for attendees to support local student-athletes while experiencing Ford's latest lineup.

"At Mike Maroone Ford Longmont, we believe in investing in our local community and the young people who will shape its future," said Patrick Grooms, General Manager of Mike Maroone Ford Longmont. "Supporting the Monarch Girls Softball team is about more than just athletics – it's about providing opportunities for these student-athletes to develop leadership, teamwork, and perseverance. We're honored to partner with Ford and Monarch High School to help these young women succeed both on and off the field."

The event is free to attend and open to all community members 18 years of age or older with a valid driver's license and automobile insurance. No purchase is necessary, and participants can help raise funds for the softball program simply by taking a test-drive.

Community members are encouraged to register in advance at https://d4urc.com/79Y6Y.

Event Details:

What: Ford Drive 4 UR Community Fundraiser

When: Saturday, October 18th, 2-5 PM

Where: Monarch High School, 329 Campus Dr., Louisville, CO 80027

Beneficiary: Monarch High School Girls Softball Program

Registration: https://d4urc.com/79Y6Y

For more information about this event, please contact:

Ronson Hagan

Service, Sales, & Fleet Consultant, Mike Maroone Ford

[email protected]

About Mike Maroone Ford Longmont

Mike Maroone Ford Longmont is a trusted member of the Mike Maroone Auto Group, committed to serving the Northern Colorado community with exceptional automotive sales and service. The dealership is dedicated to supporting local organizations and initiatives that strengthen the community.

