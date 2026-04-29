Mike Mayhall's Award-Winning Indie Series "The Madness of David Judge" Enters Emmy® Consideration With a Grassroots Campaign

NEW ORLEANS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Produced by a core team of five, Emmy®-nominated writer/director Mike Mayhall's Louisiana-gothic thriller, The Madness of David Judge, immerses viewers in a fractured reality of love, betrayal, and the supernatural that is both heartbreakingly beautiful and profoundly isolating.

With striking visuals and deeply human performances, it marks a milestone in Mike Mayhall's reputation for character-driven storytelling, proving that a singular vision and a commitment to the craft can stand toe-to-toe with studio giants.

The Madness of David Judge - Official Trailer Speed Speed The Madness of David Judge The Madness of David Judge

The series follows acclaimed author David Judge, whose life spirals when his wife, Samantha, confesses to an affair before mysteriously disappearing. As David struggles with betrayal, memory lapses, and increasingly disturbing visions, he becomes the center of a New Orleans police investigation. At the same time, his closest friends begin to feel like distant strangers — pushing his sense of reality to the edge.

Told across five chapters — "Suddenly There Came a Tapping," "Sooner Than You Think," "Ask the Rats," "Between Dreams and Waking," and "When the Devil Whispers" — the series gradually draws viewers deeper into David's unraveling mind. What starts as a search for his missing wife turns into a darker look at guilt, broken relationships, and the emotional fallout of things left unresolved… as a supernatural force slips into the cracks of their broken marriage and turns personal pain into punishment.

The Madness of David Judge is an indie project built on the belief that if you pour everything into the script, the performances, and the underlying craft, the show will find its audience. The team focused heavily on character, atmosphere, and visual storytelling to create something cinematic, all without the backing of a traditional studio.

"We knew we were the long shot being completely outside the studio system," said Mayhall. "So, we leaned into what we had. It took enormous amounts of hard work and dedication, and everyone stayed focused and committed, right to the end. From our core team (three of whom were also in the show) to the friends who jumped in to help where they could, this is what independent filmmaking is all about. And now, against all the odds, to get to this point of Emmy® consideration — I don't know how to be more proud of our team."

The series is led by Jeremy Sande, whose performance has been widely praised for its emotional depth. Sande's weary vulnerability is complemented by Sarah S. Fisher's beautifully handled tightrope walk between "untrustworthy" and "empathetic." Beyond the gripping performances, critics have highlighted the series for its distinct visual style and rewatchability, with Wicked Horror calling The Madness of David Judge a 'twisted and exciting miniseries', praising the depiction of a collapsing mind as "visually arresting" and "impressively executed."

Since its release, the series has continued to build momentum on the festival circuit, picking up awards including Best Web Series at the Los Angeles Film Awards (2025), Best Director at the London International Film Festival (2025), and Best Series at the Terror in the Bay Film Festival (2025).

As Mayhall explains, "At its core, it's about David and Samantha's relationship. How the desire to forgive collides with the anger of being hurt."

With its Emmy® consideration, The Madness of David Judge highlights what's possible when a small, dedicated team commits fully to telling a story that resonates.

Media Contact:

Mike Mayhall

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SOURCE Mike Mayhall