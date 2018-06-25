Mike McKinney Joins Sevatec as Chief Solutions Officer

"Mike is a technology powerhouse in our industry and has a hands-on, deep understanding of advanced technology and modern concepts that our federal customers are desperately seeking," said Sonny Kakar, Founder and CEO of Sevatec. "As the pace of automation further drives efficiencies, Mike is adept at navigating rapid technology changes that drive innovation in DevSecOps, data analytics, cybersecurity engineering, and cloud migration, and will be a tremendous asset for our federal clients."

A recognized thought leader, seasoned technology expert, and solutions architect, McKinney brings two decades of experience pushing the technology envelope in leading-edge solutions in both the commercial and federal space. Known for pioneering new technologies and rapid delivery of pragmatic solutions to meet strategic goals, McKinney has contributed to notable success for intelligence and national security customers.

"Sevatec has always been on the leading-edge of innovations, and as our I-Team and national security footprint continues to expand, I'm extremely excited to help shape how we continue to exceed our customer's evolving needs," said McKinney. "Successfully navigating the constantly changing technology landscape requires an agile, nimble approach to deliver products and services that can keep pace with evolving customer needs. It's an exciting time to be at Sevatec, and I am eager to work with our customers and partners to expand and deliver the next generation of advanced technology solutions."

Sevatec is a leading national security firm specializing in Agile, DevSecOps, data sciences, cyber engineering, and cloud solutions. Founded in 2003 on the concept of "Seva," meaning "Inspired to Serve a Bigger Purpose," our portfolio of mission-critical technology solutions includes homeland and law enforcement agencies, Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of State, and multiple civilian departments and agencies.

